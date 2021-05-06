It’s all on the Bulldogs now.
St. Clair (9-6, 5-1) seized the reins in the Four Rivers Conference baseball race Monday with a 3-2 victory on the road at Owensville (12-5, 5-2).
That puts the Bulldogs a half game ahead of the Dutchmen and Union (5-2) and one game ahead of Pacific (4-2) in the conference standings. Union and Owensville have completed their league schedule, and St. Clair and Pacific each have one game remaining.
The Bulldogs will attempt to clinch the conference title Wednesday against New Haven at 4:30 p.m., in a makeup date for a game that was rained out last week.
A four-way split of the title remains possible if St. Clair does not clinch Wednesday.
St. Clair opened the scoring Monday with one run in the top of the second.
Another run in the top of the fourth gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 edge, but Owensville pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score.
The Bulldogs went on top for good with a final run in the top of the sixth.
Sam Oermann went the distance on the mound to pick up the victory. In seven innings pitched, he limited the Dutchmen to two runs on six hits and one walk, striking out five.
St. Clair compiled nine hits, led by a three-hit game for Anthony Broeker.
Broeker doubled, singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Landen Roberts doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Chase Walters doubled and scored.
Cole Venable, Blaine Downey and Wes Hinson each singled.
Brady Simpson was hit by a pitch and scored.
Venable and CJ Taylor both walked.
Gabe Martinez stole a base.