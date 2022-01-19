Another tournament and another title to add to the list for St. Clair juniors Ryan Meek, Brock Woodcock and Cameron Simcox.
The trio each won their respective weight classes Tuesday at the Four Rivers Conference tournament in Owensville. St. Clair finished with 140.5 points, placing fourth in the team standings.
Pacific was the team champion with 174.5 points, followed by St. James (167), Sullivan (149.5), the Bulldogs, Owensville (128) and Union (66.5).
Meek went 3-0 in the 113-pound division, Woodcock 4-0 at 145 pounds and Simcox 4-0 against the 160 pounders.
“We have some young and inexperienced wrestlers in the other weights, and although we saw some wins, we are working especially hard this week in practice to help them correct errors and improve their strengths,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Bass Hughes (138) and Skyler Sanders (182) both added second-place finishes for the Bulldogs. Creek Hughes (120) placed third. Gavin Shoemate (132) and Trevor Girardier (220) both ended fourth. Lane Sohn (170) and Zeke Bethel (195) each placed fifth.
Meek pinned both Pacific’s Tyler Blake (0:35) and St. James’ Blake Marlatt (3:22), then finished with a 16-0 technical fall over Owensville’s Michael Martin.
Woodcock scored pins in all of his matches against Owensville’s Tyler Scheer (0:25), Union’s Hunter Garrett (0:44), Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt (2:42) and St. James’ Cody Wilfong (3:30).
Simcox also pinned all four opponents — St. James’ Cameron Pankey (1:00), Pacific’s Izach Reeder (1:30), Owensville’s Gerrit VanBerkel (0:14) and Sullivan’s Ty Shetley (4:28).
Bass Hughes went 4-1, his lone loss in a tight 6-5 decision against Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy. He pinned St. James’ Ty Yates (3:29) and Pacific’s Dylan Stout (1:18), won by medical forfeit over Owensville’s Timothy Winterbauer and scored a 6-3 decision victory over Union’s Elias Neely.
Sanders went 4-1, his loss coming in an 8-6 decision against Pacific’s Dominic Calvin. Sanders pinned his other four opponents — St. James’ Seth Keeney (0;14), Sullivan’s Bennett Sherrell (4:22), Owensville’s Landon Kramme (0:56) and Union’s Lucas Hoekel (0:31).
Creek Hughes went 0-2 with losses to Owensville’s Conner Roach (3:17) and Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty (20-3 technical fall).
Shoemate went 2-2, pinning Owensville’s Aries Nicholas (1:22) and Pacific’s Warren Fiedler (2:33). He was pinned by Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom (3:26) and St. James’ Dakota Kurtti (3:08).
Girardier (220) posted a 2-3 record with pins over Union’s Bradley Scott (1:43) and Sullivan’s Jacob Patton (2:44) but losses to St. James’ Jed Hitch (0:43), Owensville’s Brent Helmig (10-8 decision) and Pacific’s Blake McKay (1:21).
Sohn went 1-4, scoring his win by pin over Sullivan’s Austin Brock (4:00). He lost to Union’s Bowen Ward (14-2 major decision), St. James’ Carter Wilfong (1:08), Owensville’s Alan Kopp (9-3 decision) and Pacific’s Cameron Reece (0:53).
Bethel went 0-4, losing to Owensville’s Elijah Wilson (0:47), Sullivan’s Jordan Rice (2:56), Pacific’s Fabian Perez (3:59) and St. James’ Beau Dodd (7-1 decision).
St. Clair next wrestles Friday and Saturday at the St. Charles Tournament.