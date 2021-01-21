The wrestling Bulldogs won all three trips to the mat Saturday in Webster Groves.
St. Clair recorded wins against Lift for Life Academy, 42-36, Webster Groves, 42-24, and Chaminade, 48-18.
“Our team dominated throughout the day, losing only two contested matches total versus all teams,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Ryan Meek (106/113 pounds), Gavin Shoemate (126), Brock Woodcock (132), Bass Hughes (138), Cameron Simcox (145) and Skyler Sanders (160) each went 3-0 for the Bulldogs.
Gabe Martinez (120) and Adrian Arguilez (152) both went 2-1.
Meek and Shoemate won all three of their matches via pin.
Simcox and Sanders each recorded two pins and one win by forfeit.
Bass Hughes won once by pin and twice by forfeit.
Woodcock was unopposed in all three duals.
Martinez recorded both his wins by pin.
Arguilez won twice by forfeit.
St. Clair wrestled De Soto in a dual Tuesday. Next on the schedule is a home triangular meet Thursday at 5 p.m.