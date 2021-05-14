The St. Clair baseball Bulldogs set their sights on another piece of hardware Friday.
After clinching the Four Rivers Conference season title earlier in the week, St. Clair (12-6) ended the week in pursuit of the championship trophy at the Salem Tournament.
St. Clair won twice Thursday to punch its ticket for Friday’s tournament championship game, defeating both Sullivan (5-13), 8-0, and Waynesville (4-16), 11-4, in pool play.
Sullivan
The Bulldogs continued a power surge from earlier in the week as Brady Simpson and Anthony Broeker both connected for home runs in the contest.
“Defensively we were pretty sharp, and offensively everyone up and down the lineup hit,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “(Broeker and Simpson) have really stepped up for us over the past few weeks.”
St. Clair picked up three runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Broeker was the winning pitcher, tossing a complete game shutout. In seven innings pitched, he struck out four and allowed no runs on eight hits and one walk.
Broeker had three hits on the game, adding two singles to his home run. He drove in two runs, stole a base and scored once.
Simpson also singled, drove in three runs and scored once.
Wes Hinson doubled, singled and scored.
Blaine Downey doubled and scored.
Sam Oermann singled twice, drove in a run and scored.
Cole Venable singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Landen Roberts singled, drove in a run and walked twice.
Garrett Heinrichs walked and scored.
Chase Walters was hit by a pitch.
Connor North served as a courtesy runner and scored.
Waynesville
St. Clair jumped out to a six-run lead in the first inning.
After Waynesville scored twice in the top of the third and twice in the fourth, St. Clair came back with another three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Bulldogs added one more run in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Hinson was the winning pitcher. In 3.1 innings, he struck out four and allowed four runs on three hits and six walks.
CJ Taylor finished the game on the mound. In 3.2 innings, he struck out six and allowed no runs on two hits and three walks.
Venable singled three times, drove in a run, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases and scored three times.
Roberts homered, singled and walked with one run scored and two runs batted in.
Oermann doubled, singled, stole a base, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Downey singled twice, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Broeker singled twice and drove in five runs.
Walters doubled and scored.
Hinson singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Heinrichs and Simpson both drew a walk. Heinrichs was hit by pitches twice and stole a base.
North and Wade Hoffman each scored a run.
St. Clair will host Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the regular season finale.