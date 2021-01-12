The St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs proved rearing to get back on the mats in 2021.
While the wrestling Lady Bulldogs got their first action of the new year Wednesday at Rockwood Summit, the boys had to wait another day for their turn in a quad meet Thursday at Park Hills Central. St. Clair swept all three opponents, winning 54-24 against Dexter, 60-12 over Potosi and 48-30 against Park Hills Central.
The girls competed in limited fashion Thursday as well, recording a 12-0 win against Potosi and a 9-6 loss to Dexter.
For the boys, Ryan Meek (106 pounds), Creek Hughes (113), Gabe Martinez (120), Bass Hughes (138), Cameron Simcox (145) and Mardariries Miles (195) each went 3-0 on the day.
Meek won twice by forfeit and pinned Dexter’s Diego McCormick in 39 seconds.
Creek Hughes pinned Potosi’s Tanner Adamson (0:42) and Park Hills Central’s Cole Crocker (1:48). He won by forfeit against Dexter.
Martinez pinned Dexter’s Eric Harmon (2:36) and Potosi’s Toby Walker (0:22). He was unopposed by Central.
Bass Hughes won three times by pin, all in the first round. He topped Dexter’s James Deberry (1:41), Potosi’s Landon Sprous (0:46) and Central’s Adam Gowen (0:32).
Simcox earned three wins by pin against Dexter’s Jacob Medler (1:47), Potosi’s Steven Riddell (0:16) and Central’s Dean Parker (5:21).
Miles pinned Dexter’s Caleb Coons (0:34) and Central’s Troy Harris (1:27). He was unopposed against Potosi.
Gavin Shoemate (126), Brock Woodcock (132), Adrian Arguilez (152/160) and Skyler Sanders (170) each went 2-1.
Shoemate pinned Central’s Joshua Tesreau in 57 seconds, but lost by pin to Dexter’s Kasen Forkum. Shoemate won by forfeit against Potosi.
Woodcock won twice by forfeit against Dexter and Potosi. He took his only loss of the season to date in a 4-3 decision against Central’s unbeaten Kade Willis (13-0).
Arguilez won both his matches at 152 by pin against Dexter’s Luke Blocker (2:00) and Potosi’s Draven Griffen (3:44). St. Clair was otherwise open at 160 pounds and Arguilez moved up to that weight class against Central, dropping a 10-3 decision to Garrett Ridden.
Sanders pinned Dexter’s Andrew Morgan (2:15) and won by forfeit against Central. He was pinned by Potosi’s Levi Courtney.
Cohen Burton (182) posted a 1-2 record, winning by forfeit against Potosi. He was pinned by Harrison Pennington (Dexter) and Cody Skaggs (Central).
In girls action, Summer Fangers (107) pinned Potosi’s Allison Misey in 2:42.
Makayla Johnson (132) pinned Potosi’s Mahalie Skaggs in 1:14.
Against Dexter, Emma Davis (122) won by pin over Destiny Ahrens in 23 seconds.
Dexter’s Julianna Rivera earned a win by pin against Elexis Wohlgemuth (143).
At 174 pounds, Dexter’s Kennedy McCormick won a 9-5 decision against Liberty McKenzie.
The St. Clair girls next wrestle Saturday in a home tournament, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Bulldogs host the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Tuesday.