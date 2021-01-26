At least a dozen points separated the St. Clair wrestling teams from their opponents Tuesday.
St. Clair won all four duals in the coed triangular meet at De Soto. Windsor was the other participant.
The Bulldogs won both boys duals by a score of 42-34 over De Soto and 48-30 against Windsor.
On the girls side, St. Clair won even more handily, 42-12 over De Soto and 54-6 against Windsor.
“De Soto and Windsor are well-established, consistently strong programs,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Winning all the duals, boys and girls, was a solid accomplishment. Our wrestlers were aggressive and, as always, won many matches by pin.”
Boys
In the boys duals, St. Clair was a perfect 2-0 in each division between 106 to 145 pounds.
Gavin Shoemate (126) and Cameron Simcox (145) both scored two pins.
Shoemate pinned De Soto’s Damon Khoury (2:17) and Windsor’s Nicholas Baer (1:06).
Simcox defeated De Soto’s Avery Goode (1:07) and Windsor’s Brandon Geitz (1:45).
Ryan Meek (106), Brock Woodcock (132) and Bass Hughes (138) each won once by pin against Windsor and by forfeit over De Soto.
Meek pinned Brayden Belding (1:33), Woodcock pinned Joe Hirst (1:44) and Bass Hughes pinned Hayden Barker (3:01).
Creek Hughes (113) and Gabe Martinez (120) won both matches by forfeit.
Mardariries Miles (195/220) went 1-1 for the Bulldogs. He won by forfeit at 195 against Windsor. Against De Soto, he moved up to 220 and was pinned by Isaac Foeller.
Adrian Arguilez (152), Skyler Sanders (160) and Chase Thacker (182) each had a 0-2 record at the event.
Girls
St. Clair opponents only gained six points in contested matches with the other 12 points coming via forfeit.
There were no contested matches against Windsor as Andrea Penovich (112), Emma Davis (117), Nicole Mutschler (122), Hannah Thacker (127), Makayla Johnson (132), Kaitlyn Janson (137), Elexis Wohlgemuth (143), Liberty McKenzie (174) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195) each won by forfeit for St. Clair.
Madison Patrick (159) received the six points for Windsor.
Against De Soto, the Lady Bulldogs won four times by pin.
Davis pinned Isabella Hartwell in an unspecified time.
Mutschler defeated Hannah Kamp in 57 seconds.
Elexis Wohlgemuth topped Julianna Hunt in 1:20.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth pinned Hannah Eberhardt in 3:42. Eberhardt had previously been undefeated at 25-0 on the season.
Penovich, Hannah Thacker and Johnson each won by forfeit.
Jaycee Foeller (174) was a winner by forfeit for De Soto. Riley Coleman (137) earned the Lady Dragons’ other six points by pinning Janson (3:07).
St. Clair wrestled in a home triangular meet Thursday. The boys are home Saturday for St. Clair’s tournament.