Add two more convincing wins for the St. Clair boys wrestling Bulldogs.
St. Clair won two dual meets Monday at Park Hills Central as part of a triangular meet. The Bulldogs defeated both Dexter, 42-30, and the host team, 48-3.
Six St. Clair wrestlers won matches in both duals — Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Gavin Shoemate (138), Bass Hughes (145), Brock Woodcock (152), Cameron Simcox (160) and Skyler Sanders (170).
“Our wrestlers looked dominant in their wins and in any losses wrestled aggressively and were competitive in every match,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Meek pinned both Dexter’s Chase Berry (0:11) and Central’s Austin Hassell (1:58).
Shoemate defeated both Dexter’s Lee-Michael McDonald (0:17) and Central’s Joshua Tesreau (0:34).
Bass Hughes won against Dexter’s James Deberry (1:41) and took six points by forfeit against Central.
Woodcock pinned Dexter’s Jaxen Grams (1:05) and was unopposed by Central.
Simcox pinned both Dexter’s Logan Pullum (1:01) and Central’s Hunter Settles (0:08).
Sanders pinned Dexter’s Carter Pennington (1:26) and took a forfeit win over Central.
Creek Hughes (126) defeated Central’s Cole Crocker (1:08), but was pinned by Dexter’s Eric Harmon (3:27).
Sean Stanfill (132) won by forfeit against Dexter and lost an 11-4 decision to Central’s Adam Gowen.
Zeke Bethel (182) took a forfeit victory against Central. He was pinned by Dexter’s Keller Fralick (2:21).
Diego McCormick (113), Harrison Pennington (195) and Austin Stieferman (220) each earned six points for Dexter by forfeit against St. Clair’s open weights.
St. Clair wrestles Tuesday at Pacific in a 6 p.m. triangular meet that includes Wentzville Liberty.