Kenny Hoener’s only hit of the game was a crucial one for the Bearcats.
Hoener’s double in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in the winning run for Hermann (9-7, 3-1) to defeat St. Clair (7-5, 3-1) in Four Rivers Conference play Thursday.
As a result, Union (10-8, 4-1) moves into first place in the conference by a half game over St. Clair and Hermann. Owensville (8-4, 2-1) is one game back after also taking its first league loss Thursday against Pacific (5-7, 2-2).
“Offensively, we had 16 hits but unfortunately only scored two runs,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “We had our chances all game long, but sometimes in the game of baseball things don’t go your way, and that’s sort of what happened last night. Hermann is a good team, and we knew that going in, and they beat us. You have to tip your cap to them. We were focused and played hard, but we came up short.”
The Bearcats drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning with one run.
St. Clair evened the score with one run in the top of the third and pulled ahead with another in the top of the fourth.
Hermann tied things back up with one run in the bottom of the fifth.
The score remained 2-2 through the seventh inning to bring about extra frames before Hermann ended things in the ninth.
Blaine Downey started on the mound for St. Clair and recorded 12 strikeouts. In 6.2 innings pitched, he allowed two runs on three hits and three walks.
“He really settled in and did what he always does,” Lundy said. “I was really proud of his effort. Joey Rego came in relief and did a good job. He was in a really tough spot coming in that late in the game, but he did a really good job of keeping us in the game. I was really proud of him.”
Rego threw 1.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with one strikeout.
Downey’s four singles accounted for a quarter of the Bulldogs’ 16 hits.
Garrett Heinrichs connected for three singles.
Sam Oermann singled twice, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Landen Roberts also singled twice.
Brady Simpson doubled and walked.
Wes Hinson, Chase Walters, Cole Venable and Anthony Broeker all singled.
Venable and Broeker scored the two runs.
St. Clair hosts St. James in another league game Monday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.