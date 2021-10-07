The St. Clair Bulldogs offense scored on three consecutive drives in the first half.
The Bulldog defense took care of the rest.
St. Clair (3-2, 2-2) won on homecoming night against Four Rivers Conference opponent St. James (1-5, 0-3), 22-8.
The Bulldogs gained 308 of their 348 yards of total offense on the ground.
Scoring drives were punctuated twice by Gavin Shoemate rushing touchdowns and once by a Cameron Simcox touchdown run.
Skyler Sanders and Anthony Broeker each ran for a two-point conversion.
“I felt like we played better this week than we did last week,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We had two really good days of practice this week. We’ve got to string those together and get more. It’s homecoming, we got a win, and we’re going to be happy and celebrate that. I’m happy for our kids and for our seniors. They worked hard this week.”
St. Clair scored eight points in the first quarter and 14 in the second.
The Bulldogs defense shut out St. James in the first half. Cody Wilfong’s four-yard rushing score and ensuing two-point conversion gave the Tigers their only points of the night.
St. Clair’s defenders came away with three St. James turnovers, including two interceptions by junior Jordan Rodrigue.
“I’m very excited,” Rodrigue said. “A homecoming win, and I got two picks — it can’t be any better than that. I just got underneath them and got two picks. I just played it right, and it worked out.”
Rodrigue picked off a St. James pass in each half and nearly had a third.
“He’s pretty stinkin’ solid,” Robbins said. “He’s had two really good weeks of practice, and he has balled out the last couple of weeks. It’s pretty exciting, and he’s only a junior, so that’s a good thing for us.”
Stats
Sanders led the Bulldogs in rushing yardage, going over the century mark with 109 yards on 18 carries. He also caught the team’s only pass, a 40-yard completion from Broeker.
Gabe Martinez carried six times for 83 yards.
Shoemate gained 56 yards on seven carries to go with his two touchdowns.
Broeker ran the ball three times for 25 yards.
Austin Dunn carried four times for 22 yards.
Simcox gained 13 yards and one score on seven carries.
Total tackles numbers included Martinez with nine, Carter Short with eight (one sack), Sanders with six (one sack), Adrian Arguilez with six, Lane Sohn with five, Rodrigue with four, Dunn with four, Simcox with four, Dawson Husereau with three, Chase Thacker with two, Alex Reinwald with one, Trevor Girardier with one, Gavin Calkins with one and Josh Hawkins with one.
Week 7
St. Clair travels to Hermann (3-3, 2-1) this coming Friday for another Four Rivers Conference matchup.
The Bearcats lost in Week 6 at Sullivan, 32-7, but have a 36-35 Week 5 victory over Owensville to their credit.
Hermann also topped St. James, 16-14, in Week 3.
St. Clair owns a 14-8 win over Sullivan from Week 4.
Head-to-head, St. Clair has won the last four meetings with the Bearcats. Hermann’s last win in the rivalry was a close 25-21 contest in St. Clair in 2016.
District standings
With 36.18 points, the Bulldogs end Week 6 as the No. 3 seed in Class 3 District 4.
Priory (5-1, 44.33) leads the district, followed by Owensville (5-1, 41.17).
Sullivan (3-3, 35.99) holds the No. 4 seed with Westminster Christian Academy (2-4, 32), Salem (1-4, 22.02) and St. James (18.97) rounding things out.