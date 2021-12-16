Not even a game stoppage due to a tornado warning could prevent the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs from getting the win Friday night.
St. Clair improved to 3-0 on the season with a 50-41 home victory against Potosi (2-3).
St. Clair opened red hot on a 12-2 surge that included Jordan Rodrigue and Hayden Johnson combining to go 3-3 from three-point range in the first 3:45 of play.
However, after Rodrigue’s second triple, play was immediately stopped due to the first of multiple tornado warnings in the area that night.
“The storm came at a bad time for us and took our momentum, but we fought and found a way to win,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It’s hard to stay focused during something like that, but we were grateful to get to finish.”
The Bulldogs have now won three of the last four meetings with Potosi, dating back to 2019. In the previous five year stretch from 2014-18, the Trojans won seven consecutive head-to-head meetings.
“It was a really good win for us,” Isgrig said. “Potosi is a tough team and will win a lot of games this year. I was proud of our kids and happy for them. They keep competing and listening to us. We need to keep working and improving.”
After play resumed, St. Clair ended the first quarter with a 16-9 lead and remained ahead at the half, 30-22.
The Bulldog defense forced multiple cold spells for Potosi. After the Trojans came back to tie the game late in the third quarter, The Bulldogs buckled down even harder.
With the score tied at 34-34 entering the final period, St. Clair allowed just one Potosi field goal in the first 5:26 of the period and ceded just seven points total in the quarter.
“I was proud of our defense,” Isgrig said. “Potosi has been scoring in the 60s and 70s, so holding them to 41 was a really good number. Dunn guarded (Gabe Brawley) really well, and as a team we rebounded the ball and all chipped in. We got some huge stops late in the game to help seal it. Carter (Short) and Hayden are playing so hard right now and rebounding. They do a lot of things the box score doesn’t show.”
Rodrigue finished the game with 17 points, ending with a 5-9 mark from three-point range. He added five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
“Offensively, we need to be cleaner,” Isgrig said. “Jordan bailed us out by making shots, but I thought we executed pretty well in the fourth quarter. Isaac (Nunez) had a big and-one late and hit some big free throws down the stretch. Jordan is really shooting the ball well and hunting his shot more.”
Nunez finished next in the score column with 13 points. He made nine rebounds and one assist.
Short finished with eight points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Johnson posted six points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Dunn made five points with three rebounds and three assists.
Alex Marler rounded out the scoring with one point.
Ty Record recorded one rebound.
Brawley ended with 14 points to lead Potosi, followed by Malachi Pepper with 12.
Other Trojan scorers included Ty Mills (six points), Malachi Sansegraw (four), Zane West (two), Jaden Kanan (two) and Gavin Portell (one).
The Bulldogs roll into Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at Owensville (2-4), starting at 7 p.m.