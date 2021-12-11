The Bulldogs made their mark in the second quarter Tuesday to improve to 2-0.
St. Clair remained undefeated in the early going of the boys basketball season with a 53-45 victory on the road at Valley Park (2-5).
After a tight first quarter that saw the Bulldogs end with a 10-9 advantage, St. Clair limited the Hawks to just six points in the second period while building a 29-15 cushion going into halftime.
Valley Park was only able to trim the lead slightly in the third quarter as the Bulldogs ended the third quarter still ahead by 10, 38-28.
“I was really happy with our effort,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played a really good second quarter, outscoring them by 13. In the second half, we let our lead slip all the way down to three but then did a good job closing the game out.”
Jordan Rodrigue posted the top score of the night with 22 points, adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Jordan played a great game for us,” Isgrig said. “He shot the ball well, and when the game got close in the second half, he kept his poise and hit some big shots to put us ahead for good. He plays the whole game for us and is one of our leaders on the floor.”
Austin Dunn netted 11 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“Austin is really competing at a high level,” Isgrig said. “He took three charges and guarded (Will) Geary most of the night. He is scoring the ball for us and doing a good job running the point.”
Carter Short finished with eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“Carter Short is really playing hard and rebounding the ball,” Isgrig said. “The biggest play in the game was when Isaac (Nunez) dove for a loose ball and knocked it away from them, then Carter dove and won a loose ball passing it to Jordan for a big three, pushing the (lead) from three to six in the fourth. It was a play that showed our grit and effort and killed their momentum.”
Nunez posted seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
Freshman Alex Marler added four points on back-to-back baskets during the Bulldogs’ second quarter run to turn a one-point lead into a five-point edge.
Hayden Johnson chipped in one point with three rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Geary, Valley Park’s typical leading scorer, was held to just 10 points by the Bulldogs.
“Defensively, we executed the game plan how we wanted,” Isgrig said. “They had some kids step up and make shots, but our key was shutting down the Geary kid. He came in averaging 26, and we held him to 10, so we were proud of the way we guarded and competed on defense.”
Tarron Walker-Townsend’s 15 points were the game high for the Hawks.
St. Clair is home Friday night, taking on Potosi at 7 p.m.