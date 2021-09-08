It was a new season for both the St. Clair Bulldogs and Salem Tigers Friday.
Both schools were forced to skip the opening week of high school football action due to COVID-19 protocols. Returning to face each other in the season opener, St. Clair prevailed, 19-12.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins was proud of his team’s efforts.
“Good start. It is always good to be 1-0,” Robbins said. “We had to battle for that, and I’ve got a feeling it is going to be that way this year, as young as we are. Really proud of our kids’ grit tonight. We played a bigger team. (They) had most of their kids coming back, so it was quite the challenge. They have a new coach and did not play in a jamboree or Week 1, so we had no idea what they were going to do from a scheme standpoint. We really had to adjust tonight as coaches and players throughout the game. It is that and the guts our kids showed that I am most proud of tonight.”
St. Clair opened with a defensive stand after Salem moved into the red zone. With the ball at the St. Clair 11, the Bulldogs stepped up, tackling the quarterback for successive losses before taking over at the four-yard line on downs.
Another Salem drive ended in a fumble at the St. Clair 16.
“Kind of a bend-don’t-break defense,” Robbins said. “We’re young and trying to figure it out. We are going to make mistakes, but we are just trying to make them snap the ball again and see if they can drive the thing all the way down there and earn it.”
After going almost 21 minutes without a score, the offenses came to life. Salem scored first on a 12-yard pass from Garrett Connell to Bradlee Gover with 3:04 left in the half to go up 6-0.
The Bulldogs answered back in quick fashion, getting a touchdown pass from Anthony Broeker to Skyler Sanders for eight yards. Austin Dunn added the extra point to give the Bulldogs the lead, 7-6, at halftime.
“It was huge for momentum,” Robbins said. “We were down, and that gave us the lead with Dunn adding the extra point. That was a big momentum boost going into halftime. It was a great job by Broeker getting the ball off under duress.”
St. Clair wasted no time scoring in the second half when Broeker bolted 45 yards to the Tiger 23. From there, Dunn ran the ball in to give the Bulldogs a 13-6 lead.
St. Clair wasted two more opportunities to score as they drove deep into Tiger territory only to have a penalty move the ball back and stop the drive.
The Bulldog defense recovered a fumble to set up the next score. Broeker connected with Carter Short on a 20-yard pass to give the Bulldogs a 19-6 lead.
Salem made it interesting when it scored on the first play after the kickoff as Kaden Coffman broke loose for a 60-yard rushing score.
St. Clair’s offense took over from there, running out the clock to preserve the victory. The key play was a fourth-down conversion in Salem territory with 0:42 left in the game.
St. Clair opens Four Rivers Conference play at Pacific (1-1) next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Robbins knows the road ahead will be challenging.
“I don’t want to get overly excited because I know what is coming down the road,” Robbins said. “We have some really tough hombres coming with our conference. Our conference is loaded this year. We are starting conference play next week.”
The Bulldogs will face Pacific next week, and Robbins knows they will need to improve if they are to beat the Indians.
“We have got to improve as they may be the best team on our schedule right now,” Robbins said. “I know this. They are the only team on our schedule next week, so (that) means they are the best. They have a big running back, a good quarterback and probably are the best team on our schedule as of right now this year. I know that I don’t know how may of these wins we will get this year, so we are going to enjoy the heck out of this tonight.”