The Bulldogs opened league play and their home schedule with a victory Monday.
St. Clair (3-3, 1-0) won a three-inning contest against visiting New Haven (0-6, 0-1), 20-3.
The Bulldogs had two big rallies in their two turns at bat, scoring seven runs in the first frame and 13 in the second.
New Haven scored all three of its runs in the top of the third inning.
St. Clair recorded five hits, but received 14 walks and benefited from four New Haven errors.
“Tonight’s game was a good game for our team,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “We were able to have a lot of at-bats for a lot of different guys. Unfortunately for New Haven, their pitchers had 14 base on balls tonight against us and a few errors that really cost them.”
Tyler Tomes, Jayden Fitzgerald, Cameron Teems, Jordan Rodrigue and Sam Ruszala all singled.
“These types of games at times can be difficult because I always stress to my players to stay focused for every pitch in the field and at the plate, but sometimes when the flow of the game is kind of slow, it makes that difficult,” Jamie Rodrigue said.
Anthony Broeker drew three walks.
Tomes walked twice.
Carter Short, Nate Short, Cohen Burton, Adrian Arguilez, Jaxson Richardson, Ty Record, Jordan Rodrigue, Fitzgerald and Ruszala each walked once.
Carter Short was twice hit by the pitch.
Broeker scored three runs.
RJ Dungey, Nate Short, Jordan Rodrigue, Tomes, Ruszala and Richardson each tallied two runs.
Burton and Arguilez both scored once.
Fitzgerald was responsible for three runs batted in.
Jordan Rodrigue, Ruszala and Richardson each earned two RBIs.
Carter Short, Teems, Tomes, Burton and Record drove in one run apiece.
Richardson, Dungey and Clayton Ingram each stole a base.
Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher. He tossed two shutout innings and recorded three strikeouts, allowing one hit and one walk.
Jordan Rodrigue pitched the final inning, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
New Haven collected four hits, led by a three-RBI triple from Andrew Rethemeyer.
Ryan Steinbeck, David Otten and Andrew Noelke each singled and all three scored on Rethemeyer’s triple.
Chad Nelson and Otten both drew walks.
Otten stole a base.
Emmett Panhorst tossed 1.1 innings for New Haven and allowed 11 runs (six earned) on four hits, three walks and two hit batsmen. He fanned three batters.
Steinbeck allowed five runs on five walks and did not record an out.
Austin Bradley got the final two outs for the Shamrocks, striking out two. He allowed four runs on one hit and six walks.
St. Clair goes on the road Thursday to play at Pacific in another conference battle. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
“We played Pacific in the beginning of the year tournament and know they are a solid team.
Jamie Rodrigue said. “They pitch, hit, and play defense very well and we will need to play a near perfect game to beat them. Hopefully, our guys will play a clean game to give us a chance.”
