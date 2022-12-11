The St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs added both a win and a loss to their season resume Thursday.
The Bulldogs defeated West Plains, 41-36, but lost to Eldon, 39-26, in a varsity tri-meet at the St. Clair junior high gym.
“We felt like all of our boys wrestled aggressively, but noticed a few weights need to improve their grit in the third period,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
West Plains
St. Clair garnered 12 points from pins (two), 24 from forfeits (four) and five from a technical fall to defeat the Zizzers.
Grayson Langan (120 pounds) pinned West Plains’ Ty Bean.
Gavin Shoemate (144) scored the other St. Clair pin against Keegan Allcorn.
Times of boys matches were not reported from this dual.
Ryan Meek (126), Dakota Coffman (132), Brock Woodcock (165) and Connor Sikes (190) each earned the free points by forfeit.
Cameron Simcox (175) scored the technical fall, 15-0, over Cooper Darnell.
Xarian Richardson (106), Colten McGuire (138) and Logan Harris (285) were each unopposed for the Zizzers.
Josh Ingram (150, against Logan Bartz), George Fisher (157 against Shawn Eddy) and Logan Sitzes (215 over Zeke Bethel) all recorded pins for West Plains.
Eldon
St. Clair’s points against the Mustangs came via three pins, one forfeit and one decision.
Meek (126) pinned Jordan Todd (0:51).
Shoemate (144) covered Johnathan Etzel (1:41).
Woodcock (165) defeated Oliver Burrows (1:29).
Simcox (175) was unopposed for the Bulldogs.
Bethel (215) netted three points with a 9-5 decision win against Ethan Gier.
Cameron Kean (138) and Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) gained free points via forfeit for the Mustangs.
Jesiah Simmons (120) pinned Langan (1:22).
Maddixo Berlener (132) pinned Coffman (1:34).
Jason Evers (150) pinned Bartz (150).
Brenden Wilson (157) won a 10-6 decision against Eddy.
Dakota Collins (190) scored the final pin on Sikes (0:34).
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 106 or 113 pounds in the dual.
St. Clair’s boys next wrestle Saturday at the Union Tournament.
