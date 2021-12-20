Hitting the road, the St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs remained unbeaten.
The team improved to 5-0 Wednesday with a 56-48 road win at De Soto (1-8).
It’s the longest unbeaten start to a season for the program going back at least 20 years.
The most comparable start to the season for a St. Clair boys basketball team during that time was in 2004-05, when the team opened with victories in five of its first six games. The loss was in the semifinals of the season-opening Turkey Tournament at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
One of that team’s top players was Travis Johnson, who now serves as the head coach for the St. Clair girls basketball team.
In Wednesday’s road win, the Bulldogs got out in front in the first half, taking a 31-22 lead into the break.
After three quarters, the lead stood at eight points, 41-33.
“I was happy with our defense,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They hit 10 threes in the game, but we still held them in the 40s. Our kids were tired, but they dug down and got some big stops late in the fourth quarter.”
Senior guard Austin Dunn accounted for nearly half of the St. Clair points with 20, adding three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Austin played a really good game for us,” Isgrig said. “He attacked the basket, hit a few jumpers, and did a good job running our offense.”
Isaac Nunez scored 12 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Jordan Rodrigue connected for 11 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Carter Short netted eight points while grabbing 12 rebounds and two steals.
Hayden Johnson rounded out the St. Clair scoring with four points. He pulled down six rebounds and made four assists and two steals.
Alex Marler dealt out one assist.
“Our guys are playing unselfish and are buying in as a team,” Isgrig said. “They don’t care who scores and are learning to defend as a unit.”
St. Clair is back home Friday to host Hermann in league action.