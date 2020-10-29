The showdown between the top two teams in the Four Rivers Conference had all the scoring one could handle.
St. Clair (7-0, 4-0) ultimately did more of it than visiting Owensville (7-2, 4-1) in Friday’s Week 9 regular season finale to clinch a second consecutive Four Rivers Conference title, 58-20, and the second undefeated regular season in program history.
“It feels good right now,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said minutes after the score went final in Week 9. “We’re going to enjoy and get through the weekend and find out who we play, hopefully tomorrow, and this is the old cliche again, but it’s the playoffs and everybody is 0-0.”
The answer to who the Bulldogs will play in Week 10 is St. James in a conference rematch. St. Clair cruised to a 49-0 victory over the Tigers in Week 6 and have not lost to St. James since 1994.
The high-powered St. Clair rushing attack racked up 545 yards against the Dutchmen in Week 9. Three different Bulldogs rushed for more than 100 yards — Landen Roberts (112), Lance McCoy (104) and Dakota Gotsch (103).
A fourth running back, Shane Stanfill, was one yard short of also hitting the century mark.
Quarterback Wes Hinson (85 yards) and running backs Mardariries Miles (41) and Trent Balderson (one) also contributed to the rushing tally.
Gotsch ran for three of the Bulldogs’ seven rushing scores.
Hinson, Miles, Roberts and McCoy all ran into the end zone once. Hinson also completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Chase Walters to cap off the first half scoring.
St. Clair scored the first two touchdowns of the game to go ahead early and carried a 35-6 lead into halftime.
“It was good to get out early and assert ourselves,” Robbins said. “We got the clock going in our favor and I thought the touchdown right before half was a big backbreaker, but give those kids credit over there. They kept battling and had a running clock and they got that turned around in the second half and played hard. I think we really asserted ourself in the first half and that was the difference.”
The Bulldogs ended the third quarter on a defensive high note. After Austin Lowder returned a kickoff to the St. Clair seven-yard line, Roberts intercepted Dutchmen quarterback Brendan Decker in the end zone to take away a scoring chance.
St. Clair ended the third quarter with a 45-12 advantage.
Owensville proved capable of striking through the air as Decker tossed three touchdown passes, two to Derek Brandt and one for 55 yards to Lowder.
“We definitely helped them with a lot of penalties and things like that, but that’s football,” Robbins said.
District
Despite going unbeaten, the Bulldogs drop a spot to the No. 2 seed in Class 3 District 2 after Park Hills Central (8-1) won at home against Farmington (7-2), a Class 5 team, in Week 9, 17-14.
The result could be favorable for the Bulldogs, who now would not see either Park Hills Central or the No. 5 seed, Cardinal Ritter, until the district championship round at the earliest.
Despite going 0-3, Cardinal Ritter remains a threat after finishing second in Class 3 in 2018. The Lions were the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2 in 2019 before forfeiting its season after using an ineligible player.
Ritter did not get to play this season until Week 7 and then lost to Francis Howell (7-1), Jackson (9-0) and Helias Catholic (9-0).
“We’re not just content with (what we’ve done),” Robbins said. “We want to go on and have a good showing at district, and it’s a tough district. Our side of the state is extremely loaded. So, we’ll have to put some game plans together and go one at a time.”
The No. 7 seed, St. James (1-8), is coming off a 21-18 loss at Eldon in Week 9.
The winner of that game will advance to play either No. 3 Potosi (5-4) or No. 6 Salem (5-4) in the district semifinals.
Park Hills Central receives a Week 10 bye in the seven-team district.
Owensville falls from the No. 3 seed to No. 4 and will thus host Cardinal Ritter in Week 10.
That winner goes to Park Hills Central in Week 11.
Statistics
Roberts (11 carries for 112 yards), McCoy (10 for 104), Gotsch (14 for 103), Stanfill (four for 99), Hinson (four for 85), Miles (four for 41) and Balderson (one for one) combined to average more than 11 yards per carry.
Hinson was 1-2 passing with the seven-yard touchdown strike to Walters being the only St. Clair completion.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs held the Dutchmen to -19 yards rushing, though Decker threw for 232 yards and three scores.
Roberts and Gabe Martinez tied for the team lead in tackles with four. Roberts’ interception was one of two Bulldog takeaways.
The other came on a fumble recovery by Dakota Gotsch in the first quarter, which set up St. Clair’s second score to make it 14-0.
Hunter Turner, McCoy and Miles each recorded a sack.
Hinson and Turner made three tackles apiece.
Anthony Broeker, McCoy, Cameron Simcox, Miles and Walters were each in on two stops.
Wade Hoffman and Chason Wilken made one tackle apiece.
Box Score
Owensville 6-0-6-8-20
St. Clair 21-14-10-13-58
First Quarter
STC — Lance McCoy 9 run (Landen Roberts kick), 10:07
STC — Dakota Gotsch 15 run (Roberts kick), 8:02
OWE — Derek Brandt 28 pass from Brendan Decker (kick failed), 6:00
STC — Mardariries Miles (Roberts kick), 2:47
Second Quarter
STC — Gotsch 4 run (Roberts kick), 5:08
STC —Chase Walters 7 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 0:30
Third Quarter
STC — Roberts 30 field goal, 5:42
OWE — Austin Lowder 55 pass from Decker (run failed), 5:22
STC — Gotsch 1 run (Roberts kick), 2:27
Fourth Quarter
STC — Wes Hinson 31 run (Roberts kick), 9:51
OWE — Brandt 10 pass from Decker (Brandt pass from Decker), 2:23
STC — Roberts 61 run (no kick), 0:21
Statistics
Rushing
St. Clair — Roberts 11-112-1, McCoy 10-104-1, Gotsch 14-103-3, Stanfill 4-99, Hinson 4-85-1, Miles 4-41-1, Balderson 1-1.
Owensville — Brandt 1-6, Lowder 4-1, Decker 6- -26.
Passing
St. Clair — Hinson 1-2-7-1-0.
Owensville — Decker 13-22-232-3-1,
Receiving
St. Clair — Walters 1-7-1.
Owensville — Brandt 7-107-2, Lowder 2-67-1, Payne 3-43, Valley 1-15.
Tackles
St. Clair — Martinez 4, Roberts 4 (INT), Hinson 3, Turner 3 (Sack), Broeker 2, McCoy 2 (Sack), Simcox 2, Miles 2 (Sack), Walters 2, Hoffman 1, Wilken 1, Gotsch 0 (FR).
Owensville — Brandt 14, Fisher 10, West 7, Whelan T 6, Bogle 4, Helmig 4, Clevenger 3, Evans 3, Martin 3, Holtzer 2, Valley 2, Davison 1, Johnson 1, Meyer 1, Moore 1, O’Neal 1, Whelan C 1.