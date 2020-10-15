On homecoming night, everything went right for the Bulldogs.
St. Clair (5-0, 3-0) recorded its fourth shutout win of the season in Week 7, topping the Hermann Bearcats (2-5, 1-3), 42-0.
The Bulldogs have allowed just two scores against them all season.
“We played hard tonight,” Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We played a tough team. That’s not a 2-4 team, by the way, coming into this game. They’ve had their issues with quarantines and things, just like us and some other people. They play hard and they’re going to be something to contend with. I’m really happy for my seniors and for our school and our community. It’s a good win.”
Wins in the next two weeks would give the team its second consecutive undefeated regular season. St. Clair turned in its first perfect regular season in program history in 2019.
Typically a run-first, run-last, run-almost-always type of team, the Bulldogs instead went to the air early on to record the team’s first two scores.
“We’re not going to be stubborn,” Robbins said. “If you’re going to line up certain ways, we’re going to take what you give us. I think we’ve proven that we’re more than capable of doing that. More capable than we’ve been in the past.”
St. Clair had a third passing score called back on a penalty in the second quarter.
Quarterback Wes Hinson was a perfect 3-3 passing on the night while St. Clair did not allow Hermann to complete a single pass.
The Bulldogs outperformed the Bearcats on the ground, 311 yards to 109.
“They do have some size up front,” Robbins said. “If it were a pregame show and we were just going to get everybody on the scale and all that stuff, we’d probably lose pretty big, but it was a football game and our kids up front did a nice job controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Standings
In the Four Rivers Conference race, it comes down to St. Clair against Owensville (6-1, 4-0) in a Week 9 matchup to determine the conference champion.
The Bulldogs (51.14) are still looking up at Park Hills Central (7-0, 51.93) in the Class 3 District 2 standings by less than a point.
Cardinal Ritter, which played its first game of the year in Week 7, has jumped all the way to third place in the district standings with 45 points despite a 38-14 loss at Francis Howell.
Owensville is currently the No. 4 seed with 44.36 points. The Dutchmen are winners of six straight, including a 53-13 Week 7 home win against Union.
The No. 5 seed is Potosi (4-3, 40.58), the one team to beat Owensville thus far this year, 12-0, in Week 1. The Trojans have won two straight against Perryville (2-4), 56-15, and Sikeston (2-5), 39-25.
Salem (4-3, 31.57), currently the No. 6 seed, holds two wins in a row as well against Willow Springs (1-5), 27-12, and Mountain Grove (2-5), 21-14.
St. James (1-6, 18.86) rounds out the district after picking up its first win of the year in Week 7 against Sullivan (1-5), 12-6.
Next Up
Before the Bulldogs do battle with the Dutchmen, they have a trip south to make to play Cape Central (2-4) in Week 8 in a nonleague matchup.
Cape Central has lost four of its last five games to Hillsboro (4-3), 47-20, Jackson (7-0), 63-0, Farmington (6-1), 37-14, and Poplar Bluff (4-2), 50-27.
The Tigers won in Week 1 against St. Charles West (3-3), 42-14, and Week 6 against Sikeston, 28-19.
Cape Central does have a 2-1 record at home this season.
“I know from my days at Hillsboro ,and I know Coach (Kent) Gibbs, that they’ll be well prepared,” Robbins said. “I know what kind of athletes Cape has. We will be smaller and slower than what we see Friday night and there is no way to emulate that in practice.”
Gibbs was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012.
He turned around a 1-9 program in 2018 with a 7-5 season in 2019, his first year with the team.
Statistics
Hinson’s three passes went for a total of 115 yards and two scores. He also gained 15 yards on eight carries.
Lance McCoy caught a 55-yard scoring pass and Landen Roberts grabbed a 20-yard score.
Chase Walters made a catch for 40 yards.
On the ground, Shane Stafill racked up the most yardage with 105 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
Dakota Gotsch gained 51 yards on two carries, most of which came on a 30-yard touchdown run.
Roberts totaled 49 rushing yards and a score on five carries.
McCoy ran eight times for 38 yards.
Trent Balderson carried six times for 34 yards.
Mardariries Miles picked up 19 yards on five carries.
Defensively, McCoy and Hinson each made a team high of nine tackles.
Gabe Martinez was in on seven stops.
Others with tackles included Hunter Turner (six), Anthony Broeker (five), Roberts (five), Gotsch (four), Lucas Hardin (two), Brady Simpson (two), Cole Venable (one), Miles (one), Stanfill (one), Wyatt Strothcamp (one), Chason Wilken (one), Walters (one), Cameron Simcox (one) and Austin Hedge (one).
Box Score
Hermann 0-0-0-0-0
St. Clair 7-21-14-0-42
First Quarter
STC — Lance McCoy 55 pass from Wes Hinson (Landen Roberts kick), 7:06
Second Quarter
STC — Roberts 20 pass from Hinson (Roberts kick), 11:09
STC — Shane Stanfill 1 run (Roberts kick), 3:34
STC — Roberts 10 run (Roberts kick), 0:24
Third Quarter
STC — Stanfill 2 run (Roberts kick), 8:12
STC — Dakota Gotsch 30 run (Roberts kick), 2:15
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Statistics
Rushing
St. Clair — Stanfill 13-105-2, Gotsch 2-51-1, Roberts 5-49-1, McCoy 8-38, Balderson 6-34, Miles 5-19, Hinson 8-15.
Hermann — Hoener 1-33, Fredrick 9-26, Ash 9-21, Anderson 8-21, M. Eldringhoff 2-18, Coffey 1-1.
Passing
St. Clair — Hinson 3-3-115-2-0.
Hermann — Anderson 0-4-0-0-0, Hoener 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving
St. Clair — McCoy 1-55-1, Walters 1-40, Roberts 1-20-1.
Hermann — None.
Tackles
St. Clair — McCoy 9, Hinson 9, Martinez 7, Turner 6, Broeker 5, Roberts 5, Gotsch 4, Hardin 2, Simpson 2, Venable 1, Miles 1, Stanfill 1, Strothcamp 1, Wilken 1, Walters 1, Simcox 1, Hedge 1.
Hermann — G. Hackmann 10, Williams 6, Anderson 5, Ash 5, Fredrick 4, Coffey 3, S. Hackmann 2, Hagedorn 2, Hoener 2, Shockley 2, Chasteen 1, K. Eldringhoff 1, M. Eldringhoff 1, Hurst 1, Waechter 1.