The Bulldogs struck from afar in Wednesday night’s win.
Scoring just under half their points from beyond the three-point arc, St. Clair (6-5) won at home against Wright City (3-8), 55-49.
St. Clair amassed 27 points from three-point range.
“We had good balanced scoring and shot the ball well from the outside,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They played a 2-3 zone all game, and I thought we did a good job being patient and not forcing up the first open look that we had. We really took care of the ball well. Hayden (Johnson) and Jordan (Rodrigue) really stepped up and hit some big shots.”
Rodrigue, who connected on three triples, led the team in scoring with 17 points.
Johnson poured in 12 points on four three-point makes.
“Hayden had a good rhythm all night and shot some good inside out threes,” Isgrig said.
Austin Dunn hit double figures with 10 points.
Carter Short and Isaac Nunez both finished with eight.
Short grabbed 15 rebounds.
“Carter was a monster on the rebounds,” Isgrig said. “He had nine offensive rebounds and did a great job going and getting it. We were +11 rebound margin and Carter was the main reason for that.”
Nunez and Rodrigue posted four rebounds apiece, Johnston three, Dunn one and Caleb Walters one.
“We gave up 30 points in the first half which was too many but we locked in and got big stops when we needed them down the stretch,” Isgrig said. “We needed a win, we have been working hard and I was happy for our kids to get rewarded with a win.”
St. Clair hosts Warrenton Friday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.