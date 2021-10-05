With a full starting lineup back on the field for the St. Clair soccer Bulldogs Wednesday, the team was able to keep things close.
Visiting Valley Park (5-5) defeated the Bulldogs (0-12), 3-1. Thursday, the Bulldogs hosted De Soto (5-5) in an 8-0 loss.
Valley Park
St. Clair had started the previous day’s game against Union with only 10 players and ended with only nine.
Valley Park went into halftime with a 2-0 advantage.
“We played really well,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “We got some offense and are starting to keep the ball in their half a bit more.”
Anthony Heigl got St. Clair on the scoreboard with an assist from Joey Rego off a corner kick with only a few minutes remaining.
Goalkeeper Nathan Bess recorded 22 saves for the Bulldogs.
“Nathan did an awesome job in goal,” Jeff Rego said. “They got a PK in the second half, but we kept fighting back and finally got the corner kick, and Anthony was able to put it in the net for us.”
De Soto
Bess recorded 27 saves in Thursday’s contest.
De Soto netted three goals in the first half and five in the second.
The Bulldogs remain home Monday to host Four Rivers Conference opponent Pacific at 5 p.m.