The string of tournament titles continued for St. Clair senior wrestlers Brock Woodcock and Ryan Meek Saturday at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Invitational.
Meek (120 pounds) and Woodcock (157) each won their individual brackets at the event, helping St. Clair to 121 team points and a seventh-place finish.
“Even with three open (weights) and three freshmen in the lineup (we placed seventh),” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We are pretty pleased with that.”
Lafayette (216.5 points) edged out Centralia (211) and Lebanon (204.5) for the tournament title.
Jackson (185.5) and Seckman (158.5) finished fourth and fifth.
Meek pinned three of his four opponents and won a 1-0 decision over Centralia’s Brayden Dubes. Those he pinned were Kirkwood’s Dylan Crupper (0:29), McCluer North’s Devin Farrow (0:25) and Jackson’s Kade King (0:58).
Woodcock marched through the bracket with three pins and a 13-0 major decision over Seckman’s John Bamvakais. Woodcock pinned Marquette’s Quinn Berzon (0:53), Jackson’s Craig Aufdenberg (1:01) and Lafayette’s Gavin Shoulders (3:22).
Following Woodcock and Meek, Cameron Simcox (165 pounds) placed second.
Connor Sikes (175) ranked fourth and Gavin Shoemate (138) fifth.
Grayson Langan (113) and Creek Hughes (126) both placed seventh.
Ashton Feuerborn (132), Greg Adams (144), Casen Blake (150) and Adam Folks (190) also competed for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs claimed the team trophy for most pins at the event.
Full and concise brackets from the event were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair wrestles on its home mats Tuesday as the Bulldogs host the Four Rivers Conference boys and girls tournament, starting at 1:30 p.m.