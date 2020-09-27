The lead runner was on the Case for the Bulldogs.
Case Busse turned in the top individual time of 17:38 Thursday at the Belle Invitational, leading the St. Clair boys cross country team to a third-place team finish.
Calvary Lutheran scored a 28 to win the team race, followed by Linn with a 65. St. Clair scored 76.
New Haven’s Hunter Tallent placed ninth and Matthew Otten 28th.
In the girls scores, Linn was tops with 26 points. St. Clair placed fourth with 90 points.
Boys
Busse finished five seconds ahead of Calvary Lutheran’s Kyle Hagemeyer.
“Case ran a brilliant race,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin. “He was neck and neck with second kid up until the last half mile and Case just made a big move and the kid couldn’t respond. He is undefeated right now and we hope to keep it that way as long as possible. Case is reaping the rewards of hard work.”
Also running for St. Clair were Thomas Perkins (11th, 19:36.9), Aiden Kern (30th, 20:48.8), Aiden McCormack (31st, 20:54.4), Jonathan Brewer (36th, 21:11.3) and Jonathan Oloyed (37th, 21:14).
“Tommy Perkins medaled varsity and ran a good race,” Martin said. “I am really pleased with both our freshmen, Tommy and Aiden. Both are very fast. Both had been absent for a period of time, so it was even more impressive what they did today.”
Girls
Cuba’s Kaylee Fulliam won individual in 22:15.3.
Arin Halmich led the Lady Bulldogs, finishing 13th in 24:28.4.
“Arin Halmich continued to be our number one runner and medaled today,” Martin said. “She is consistent.”
Elexis Wohlgemuth was next in 21st place in 25:30.6.
Ella Edsel (28th, 27:06.3), Berlyn Wohlgemuth (42nd, 28:56.6), Chloe Machen (43rd, 29:14.7), Riley Ostendorf (51st, 31:18.3), Paris Perkins (54th, 33:58.3), Sydney Hannon (55th, 34:12.8) and Ella Hinson (56th, 39:10.6) rounded out St. Clair’s times.
“Elexis ran well,” Martin said. “Ella Edsel has made some big improvements every race. My proudest moment was probably when Senior Sydney Hannon PRd for life. She may not be the fastest, but she works very hard and has a lot of heart. She embodies what running is really about and that is PRing and being better than what you were yesterday. Chloe Machen also ran well and dropped her time quite a bit from the last meet. Every kid ran their fastest race of the season tonight.”