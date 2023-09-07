Rolling to 364 offensive yards while utilizing two long scoring plays, the St. Clair Bulldogs won on the road Friday at North County, 19-7.

“We played a really good football team that has some good kids on the interior and good skilled kids,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We knew we were playing a much better team than Potosi last week, who is just a young team. North County is a proud program, well coached and they had a great plan that we had to make adjustments to. The kids did and I am proud of the way they played, really in all three aspects of the game tonight. This was a big win for our program and we have to just keep building on this.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.