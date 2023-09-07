Rolling to 364 offensive yards while utilizing two long scoring plays, the St. Clair Bulldogs won on the road Friday at North County, 19-7.
“We played a really good football team that has some good kids on the interior and good skilled kids,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We knew we were playing a much better team than Potosi last week, who is just a young team. North County is a proud program, well coached and they had a great plan that we had to make adjustments to. The kids did and I am proud of the way they played, really in all three aspects of the game tonight. This was a big win for our program and we have to just keep building on this.”
St. Clair improved to 2-0 on the season while the Raiders fell to 1-1.
Two of the three St. Clair touchdowns went for 70 yards or more. Skyler Sanders ran for the game’s opening score of 71 yards with 4:19 to go in the first quarter. Josh Hawkins scored the first of his two touchdowns with 10:08 left in the half on a 75-yard run. Hawkins also scored on a three-yard carry in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs gained 334 yards on the ground with Sanders (8-158) and Hawkins (21-142) leading the way.
Nate Short rushed four times for 33 yards and Gavin Shoemate running one time for one yard.
Nate Short completed one of two passes for 30 yards to Carter Short.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Landon Baxter with seven tackles and one assist. Adrian Arguilez had six tackles and three assists.
Shoemate ended with five tackles and six assists. Dawson Husereau posted four tackles and two assists. Hawkins recorded four tackles and two assists.
Carter Short added four tackles. Ty Record concluded with three tackles and one assist. Logan Bartz recorded two tackles.
John Chapman, Chase Thacker, Creek Hughes, Lane Sohn and Zeke Bethel each had one tackle. Sanders added a sack.
“I was impressed with our defense tonight,” said Robbins. “Our defense just kept turning them away and turning them away. I don’t know how many fourth down stops we had on our end of the field tonight. That’s a credit to our kids digging in and bowing their necks. What I think our defense did tonight that was good to me is from the first quarter through the fourth quarter we tackled better as the night went on. That is a byproduct of just learning the physicality and speed of the game overall.”
The Bulldogs open the Four Rivers Conference schedule in Pacific Friday at 7 p.m.
Pacific has lost its first two games, falling to St. Francis Borgia, 21-20, and to Francis Howell Central, 31-28.
“It’s Labor Day weekend and we will enjoy this one tonight but get back to work on Tuesday for the Pacific Indians,” said Robbins. “Pacific is a program that I have got a ton of respect for. It’s not the Pacific of 5-10 years ago. They have got good personnel and they are well coached.”
