Marc Cohn wrote “Walking in Memphis,” but every September a large number of people decide they’d rather run in Memphis instead.
St. Clair is one of the annual participants at the City Auto Memphis Twilight Cross Country Classic at the second-largest city in Tennessee.
This year’s event featured 470 high school varsity male runners and 326 varsity female runners. St. Clair ranked 33th as a team in the girls race with 891 points and 35th in the boys race with 892 points.
“I’ve never seen a race that big,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “When we did the splits, most had their slowest mile as the second because there was no room to move on the course.”
Junior Brooklyn Cannon, a two-time state qualifier, had the top positional ranking of St. Clair’s runners, placing 76th in the girls race in 21:51.24.
“Brooklyn ran faster than last year, but also ran into too many people on the course,” Martin said. “Sometime after mile one, she actually got full two-handed pushed from behind from another girl.”
Following Cannon for the Lady Bulldogs were Kailyn McKinney (200th, 24:35.31), Lila Hinson (208th, 24:45.82), Lillie Coelleo (269th, 26:52), Kaitlyn Draves (300th, 29:09.61), Jocelynne Shelton (311th, 30:40.56) and Laura Baldwin (317th, 32:48.07).
“Lillie Coello and Kailyn McKinney both shaved three minutes from last years time and will be important to the girls team score this season,” Martin said.
Junior Tyler Yarberry paced the St. Clair boys, ranking 152nd in 18:27.06.
“We had five guys under 20 (minutes), so that was a good start to the season,” Martin said. “Tyler Yarberry looked great through the whole race. I think the boys are looking forward to a smaller meet where they can stride out.”
Zech Slater was the second Bulldog to finish, ranking 174th in 18:39.47. Rounding out the team were Aiden Kern (180th, 18:45.59), Thomas Perkins (188th, 18:54.8), William James (266th, 19:49.23), Cameron Tedrick (349th, 20:53.07) and Calab Bradshaw (400th, 21:50.44).
St. Clair next runs Tuesday at the Sullivan Invitational at 5 p.m.
