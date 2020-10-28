On one final run before districts, three Bulldogs left with individual medals.
St. Clair ran Saturday at the Fatima Blue and Gold Invitational, placing third in the girls blue division race with 75 points and fifth in the boys blue division race with 113.
Fatima’s boys won with 38 points and the Southern Boone girls won with 24.
A pair of Southern Boone runners, Connor Burns (17:16.68) and Alex Volkart (20:03.02), were the individual boys and girls winners, respectively.
“We had four personal records and most PRd for the season,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “It’s a tough course, but the weather finally cooled down and we are at peak time in training.”
Junior Case Busse was St. Clair’s top finisher, earning fourth place in the boys race in 18:00.17.
“Case continues to run well,” Martin said. “He attacked the hills.”
Teammate Austin Tobben also earned an individual medal, placing 15th in 19:40.54. Another Bulldog finished right behind him as Jonathan Brewer was 16th in 19:58.32.
“Jon Brewer and Austin Tobben had their best meets of the year,” Martin said. “Austin got out to a hard start and just grinded through the pain the whole way. Austin has really stepped up the intensity in practice and it shows.”
Rounding out St. Clair’s boys scores were Aiden Kern (31st, 20:29.46) and Thomas Perkins (47th, 21:45.4).
Sophomore Hanna Spoon placed 10th for the Lady Bulldogs in 23:15.13.
“Hanna Spoon just keeps getting stronger each race she has been back,” Martin said.
A pair of Lady Bulldogs, Melodi Miller (25:06.64) and Elexis Wohlgemuth (25:17.28), finished together in 21st and 22nd place.
“Miller was also out for three weeks and is really starting to peak at the right time,” Martin said. “She has also really stepped (up) the intensity at practice. We had a good meet.”
Ella Edsel (26th, 26:10.75), Taylor Sikes (34th, 28:08.01), Chloe Machen (36th, 29:14.098) and Sydney Hannon (41st, 32:21.31) also ran for St. Clair.
St. Clair runs Saturday in Class 4 District 2 at Sullivan. The meet will also include Class 5 District 2. The Class 4 girls run at 9:30 a.m. and the Class 4 boys run at 10:15 a.m.