While there have been a lot of changes recently at St. Clair High School, some things remained the same.
St. Clair’s football Bulldogs used the ground game to pick up 428 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries in a 48-6 win over Potosi at home.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins was pleased with his team’s effort.
“Pretty happy with Week 1,” Robbins said. “It is always good to get a win. We’ve had a good summer. We have a good bunch of kids right now who have worked hard. Their attitudes have been better and they are growing up so that is a good thing.”
Nate Short ran for two touchdowns while Lane Sohn, Skyler Sanders, Josh Hawkins and Dawson Husereau each ran for one score.
It was the first football game on the school’s new turf surface, completed during the 2022-23 school year. The school also has turfed its baseball/softball field and is building a new performing arts center.
Robbins said the success started up front with the offensive line.
“Josh Hawkins had a good night, along with Lane Sohn and Nate Short,” said Robbins. “You hit the nail on the head, when your offensive line (Luke Dierker, Zeke Bethel, Ty Record, Zach Middleton, Gavin Calkins, Carter Short, Tyler Tomes, Chase Thacker, Adrian Arguilez) is doing what they did tonight, I could of probably run for two or three yards through there myself.”
Hawkins was the rushing leader with 11 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown. Nate Short carried five times for 127 yards and two scores.
Sohn ran nine times for 71 yards. Husereau had three rushes for 39 yards and Sanders ran three times for 23 yards. Landon Baxter had a three-yard carry.
Robbins was pleased with the performance of his sophomore quarterback Nate Short.
“He is a competitor, he is a gamer and he is tough,” said Robbins. “He is just scratching the surface of what he can do, pretty excited he’s a sophomore. He is just going to continue to grow and be a great player for us here for a number of years.”
Short also threw a six-yard touchdown to Gavin Shoemate.
Robbins says the work ethic and attitude of his young quarterback does not surprise him. He has seen it in Nate’s older brother, senior Carter Short, a three-year starter for the Bulldogs.
“Same bloodline, same work ethic, same tough attitude,” said Robbins. They are just good people who come from good people, they are going to be good kids. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree there.”
The Bulldogs will travel down Highway 47 to Bonne Terre, visiting North County Friday for a matchup that Robbins says will be tough.
“I am looking forward to next week and the North County Raiders down there,” said Robbins. “They are big, they look big and strong as they always are. We will show up and we will play football.”
Defensive leaders included Adrian Arguilez (four tackles, five assists), Carter Short (three tackles, four assists) and Sanders (two tackles, one assist).
Baxter recovered a fumble while Danny Lottman intercepted a pass.
