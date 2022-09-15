Briefly in the second quarter things were shaping up for another St. Clair-Pacific shootout Friday in St. Clair.
However, the host Bulldogs (1-2, 1-0) dominated the second half and opened Four Rivers Conference play with a 56-14 over the visiting Indians (0-3, 0-1).
St. Clair rushed for eight touchdowns, hitting the end zone four times from 40 or more yards away.
“We’re getting better and that’s a good thing,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “You had two teams 0-2 and both starving for a win. I was pretty proud of our kids. I thought we put a good week of practice together and we played well because of it.”
Pacific’s offense had a pair of big plays in the second quarter, a 43-yard pass from freshman quarterback Seth Stack to sophomore wide receiver Jaden Thomas and a 50-yard run by freshman Colton Kossuth.
Both put the Indians near the goal line, where Stack finished off the drives with a pair of touchdown runs on quarterback keepers.
Thomas later produced a 50-yard kick return in the fourth quarter.
“We did make some big plays,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “It was nice to see that with one in the pass game and one in the run game, but at the end of the day we’ve got to put drives together. Right now, we’re hit and miss on that in every way. We’ve just got to continue to get better.”
Pacific won last year’s battle, 52-47. With four scores in the span of little more than three minutes in the second period, it looked like Friday’s game could pick up where the 2021 squads left off.
However, the St. Clair defense was able to regroup and shut out the Indians in the second half.
“We saw a lot of good things out of them on film,” Robbins said. “(Pacific) does a lot of things really well. They forced us to get better this week. Kudos to our kids. Defensively, we bent and then made some plays here and there, and were able to keep the margin that we had.”
Statistics
Junior Skyler Sanders was the lead dog in the rushing game with three rushing touchdowns for gains of 66, 48 and six yards. He also ran in a two-point conversion. He carried 11 times for 183 yards.
Dawson Husereau ran in touchdowns from 43 and 70 yards out and added a successful two-point conversion. He totaled 164 yards on 15 carries.
Anthony Broeker ran for a 26-yard score and also ran in a two-point play. He carried eight times for 82 yards. He was 0-1 passing and 3-4 on extra-point kick attempts.
Cameron Simcox scored from 18 yards out and Lane Sohn notched a 14-yard touchdown.
Sohn notched 58 yards on two carries.
Simcox carried four times for 27 yards.
Gavin Shoemate carried three times for 43 yards.
Josh Hawkins gained eight yards on three carries.
Gabe Martinez was the leading tackler for the Bulldogs. He was in on eight stops.
Simcox was part of seven tackles.
Other St. Clair tacklers included Adrian Arguilez (five), Jordan Lavely (five), Ty Record (four), Braeden Schuchmann (four), Carter Short (three), Broeker (three), Isaac Nunez (three), Sohn (three), Creek Hughes (three), Sanders (two), Shoemate (two), Hawkins (two) and Zeke Bethel (two).
For Pacific, Stack went 3-14 passing for 50 yards. He ran seven times for 24 yards and two scores.
Kossuth carried 15 times for 117 yards. He was 2-2 in extra-point kicks.
Raidon Fowler notched 17 yards on three carries.
Arion Echols gained 13 yards on three carries.
Thomas’ 43-yard grab was his lone catch.
Weston Kulick made a nine-yard grab.
Izach Reeder received one pass for a two-yard loss.
Pacific’s defensive statistics were not available at print deadline.
Week 4
The road through the Four Rivers Conference does not get any easier for either team next week as St. Clair goes to Sullivan (2-1) and Pacific hosts Union (3-0).
The Eagles held a third-quarter lead over the unbeaten Wildcats before Union rallied back for a 29-12 home victory in Week 3.
Sullivan trounced both Northwest, 34-7, and De Soto, 38-0, in the first two weeks.
Eagles quarterback Gabe Dace has been very efficient to open the year, completing 64 percent of his passes for 421 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Franky Erxleben leads Sullivan out of the backfield with 231 yards and three scores.
Union, the defending Four Rivers Conference champion, also holds wins over Washington and St. Francis Borgia to start this year.
Pacific, which fell to Borgia in Week 1, will be tasked with trying to slow down Union’s dynamic offense.
Senior quarterback Liam Hughes has thrown for 390 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Four of those scores have found their way into the hands of senior wideout Hayden Burke.
The Wildcats backfield has been led through three games by Wyatt Birke to the tune of 281 yards and two rushing scores.
Districts
The Eagles lead the Class 3 District 4 standings with 52.67 points, followed by Owensville (2-1, 39.33) and Westminster Christian Academy (2-1, 39.33).
St. Clair currently ranks fourth with 32 points, leading St. James (1-2, 26.67), Principia with Whitfield (0-2, 15) and Salem (0-3, 13.67).
Pacific ends the week seeded at the bottom of Class 4 District 2 with 15.33 points.
St. Mary’s (2-1) leads the district with 52.33 points, followed closely by Union’s 50.67.
Rounding out the district are Rockwood Summit (2-1, 48), Gateway (2-1, 36), Affton (1-2, 24) and Windsor (1-2, 22.33).
Box Score
Pacific – 0+14+0+0=14
St. Clair – 13+20+16+7=56
First Quarter
STC – Anthony Broeker 26 run (run failed), 5:38
STC – Dawson Husereau 43 run (Broeker PAT), 3:04
Second Quarter
PAC – Seth Stack 2 run (Colton Kossuth kick), 7:16
STC – Husereau 70 run (kick failed), 6:14
PAC – Stack 6 run (Kossuth kick), 4:51
STC – Skyler Sanders 66 run (kick failed), 3:57
STC – Cameron Simcox 18 run (Broeker run), 0:34
Third Quarter
STC – Sanders 48 run (Husereau run), 9:52
STC – Sanders 6 run (Sanders run), 3:46
Fourth Quarter
STC – Lane Sohn 14 run (Broeker kick), 3:00