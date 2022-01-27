Three champions and three runners up for the Bulldogs lifted St. Clair to second place in its home tournament Saturday.
The St. Clair boys posted 196.5 points in the event, second only to Kirksville’s 242.5.
Ryan Meek (113 pounds), Brock Woodcock (145) and Cameron Simcox (152) added to their already extensive list of tournament wins by acing their divisions on their home mats.
Other team scores included Parkway West (156), West Plains (126), St. Charles (112.5), St. James (111), Eldon (87.5), Herculaneum (77), Hillsboro (76.5), Sparta (61.5), Wright City (50), Parkway North (49) and John Burroughs (22).
In addition to the three weight class victories, St. Clair had three individual runners-up — Creek Hughes (120 pounds), Gavin Shoemate (132) and Lane Sohn (160).
Bass Hughes (138) and Skyler Sanders (170) both placed third.
Zeke Bethel (182) placed seventh.
Sean Stanfill (126) and Greg Adams (132) both placed eighth. Adams was St. Clair’s second wrestler in his division and competed unattached.
Meek went 3-0, improving to 30-0 on the season. He defeated Eldon’s Dominick Turco (3:12), Kirksville’s Chance McKim (17-0 technical fall) and Hillsboro’s CJ Bauer (0:37).
Woodcock, who went 5-0, was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler. He won all five matches by pin against Kirksville’s Prophet Krepps (3:06), Sparta’s Wyatt Evans (1:09), Parkway West’s Tim Tullock (0:47), West Plains’ Elisha Jones (0:47) and St. James’ Cody Wilfong (1:46).
Woodcock’s record stands at 33-0 on the season.
Simcox (31-4) went a perfect 5-0 in the event, winning four times by pin and once by medical forfeit. He topped St. James’ Stiehl Roberge (1:07), Kirksville’s Koan McAtee (0:14), West Plains’ George Fisher (0:25) and West Plains’ Joshua Ingram (1:32). The medical forfeit came against St. Charles’ Logan Underwood.
Creek Hughes finished with a 4-1 record on the day, defeating West Plains’ Colten McGuire (12-1 major decision), Kirksville’s Luke Cahalan (0:17), Eldon’s Maddox Berlener (2:47) and Sparta’s Zayden Leuth (0:19).
Shoemate posted a 4-1 record with four wins by pin against St. James’ Dakota Kurtti (3:28), Sparta’s Xavier Wilson (0:50), Hillsboro’s Aidan Black (1:32) and Eldon’s Cameron Kean (0:33).
Sohn won three of his five matches. Both losses came against the bracket winner, St. Charles’ Yidenpen Bayili. In the championship match, Bayili barely got by Sohn by an 11-9 decision in sudden victory overtime.
Sohn pinned Herculaneum’s Mac Waddell (2:00), St. James’ Jack Hoak (3:10) and West Plains’ Tim Haaso (2:29).
Bass Hughes ended the tournament at 3-1 on the day with wins against West Plains’ Keegan Allcorn (6-0 decision) and Hillsboro’s Wyatt Hendrix (twice in 3:46 and 4:59).
Sanders went 3-1 on the day with wins by pin over Wright City’s Demetrice Lenoir (1:08), West Plains’ Tyler Colon (0:43) and St. James’ Carter Wilfong (2:50).
Bethel posted a 2-3 record, defeating Sparta’s Alex Robertson twice, the first time in 1:54 and the second time by a 13-3 major decision.
Sean Stanfill earned a 1-4 record with the win coming by a 10-3 decision against Sparta’s Ian Salinas.
Adams ended the day 0-4.
St. Clair defeated Park Hills Central and Dexter Monday.
St. Clair will compete Tuesday at Pacific in a tri-meet at 6 p.m. Wentzville Liberty will also be there.