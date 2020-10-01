The Bulldogs weren’t looking to work by the hour Friday.
On the football field for the first time in three weeks, it took less than two hours for St. Clair (3-0, 1-0) to finish off its 35-0 home win against Union (2-3, 2-1).
Both teams came into the game on a two-win streak.
Utilizing its typical grind-it-out running style, St. Clair ate up the clock while steadily building a 21-0 halftime lead.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “I felt like we asserted ourselves up front early on both sides of the ball.”
St. Clair’s rushing attack steadily racked up yardage on lengthy time-consuming drives.
“We just didn’t execute well enough tonight,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “It starts up front and we just flat lost the battle in the trenches on both sides tonight, and that’s the result you’re going to get when you play a good football team.”
The Bulldogs gained momentum on a first-quarter interception by Wade Hoffman.
St. Clair ended the first half on another high note with a four-down goal-line stand that denied Union its best chance of putting points on the scoreboard.
“That was huge,” Robbins said. “There’s been situations in the past where I’m not sure we would have held right there. We put up a pretty good defensive four downs there and really, I think they got down there on a fourth down. We were pretty resilient and kept fighting for the next play. I’m not sure who made the stop, but I think it’s just a different kid every time.”
St. Clair went to the air only once, a 64-yard passing strike over the middle of the field for a touchdown from quarterback Wes Hinson to running back Lance McCoy.
The Bulldogs added four rushing scores from four different sources — Mardariries Miles, Shane Stanfill, Hinson and Landen Roberts.
Roberts, an all-state kicker, was 5-5 in extra-point tries.
Grahl said missing two weeks due to quarantine did not slow St. Clair at all.
“They didn’t skip a beat,” Grahl said. “That’s a testament to Coach Robbins and his staff. Their kids were ready to play. They had a great game plan and they executed it phenomenally.”
Statistics
St. Clair amassed 225 rushing yards.
McCoy’s 42 yards on six carries led the team.
Roberts carried eight times for 41 yards. Stanfill and Miles each gained 39 yards with Stanfill carrying 10 times and Miles six.
Hinson picked up 35 yards on the ground on six carries.
Dakota Gotsch gained 16 yards on four carries and Trent Balderson carried four times for 13 yards.
Defensively, Hunter Tallent had the only sack of the night.
Hoffman’s interception was the only direct turnover.
Hinson led the team in tackles with 11.
Roberts was in on eight tackles.
Hoffman and McCoy both made five stops and Brady Simpson three. Gabe Martinez and Tallent were in on two tackles apiece.
Chase Walters and Gotsch each made one tackle.
Union’s statistics were available at print deadline.
District
In Class 3 District 2, Park Hills Central (5-0) holds a narrow lead over the Bulldogs for the top seed with 56 points to St. Clair’s 55.12.
Owensville (4-1, 39.68), Potosi (2-3, 34.78), Salem (2-3, 26.33) and St. James (0-5, 13.44) round out that district.
Union (25.38) currently holds the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 2. The Wildcats trail Windsor (2-2, 26.6) for the top spot.
Pacific (1-3, 22.83) and Sullivan (0-4, 16.67) are also within striking distance.
Clayton, John Burroughs and Affton are also assigned to that district, but have yet to play this season.
Week 6
It’s a continuation of league play for St. Clair in Week 6 as the Bulldogs go on the road to play winless St. James (0-5).
St. Clair has not lost to the Tigers in at least the past 10 years.
Last season’s result was a 62-8 win for the Bulldogs.
St. James had a promising performance in Week 5, challenging Cuba on the road early, but ultimately falling, 28-18.
Union hosts Warrenton (2-3) in nonconference play in Week 6.
The two teams have not played since 2011, a 56-26 road win for the Wildcats.
Union and Warrenton have a common opponent this season in Washington. The Blue Jays handled both teams, winning at Union, 54-13, in Week 1 and topping Warrenton, 30-7, in Week 3.
After an 0-3 start to the year, Warrenton has won back-to-back home games in Weeks 4 and 5, defeating St. Charles, 37-20, and St. Charles West, 35-20.
Caelon Weir is the Warriors’ quarterback, but Warrenton lined up wide receiver Connor Tittel to receive the snaps fairly regularly against the Blue Jays. It was from the shotgun that Tittel ran in Warrenton’s only score of Week 3.
Warrenton running back Quincy McRoberts missed the Washington game, but is the team’s only rusher with more than 100 yards on the season. He’s ran for 444 yards and five scores in four appearances.
Box Score
UNI 0-0-0-0=0
STC 7-14-7-7=35
First Quarter
STC — Mardariries Miles 16 run (Landen Roberts kick), 6:05
Second Quarter
STC — Shane Stanfill 1 run (Roberts kick), 10:02
STC — Lance McCoy 64 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 3:38
Third Quarter
STC — Hinson 3 run (Roberts kick), 2:17
Fourth Quarter
STC — Roberts 7 run (Roberts kick), 11:55
Statistics
Rushing
Union — Unavailable.
St. Clair — McCoy 6-42, Roberts 8-41-1, Stanfill 10-39-1, Miles 6-39-1, Hinson 6-35-1, Gotsch, 4-16, Balderson 4-13.
Passing
Union — Unavailable.
St. Clair — Hinson 1-1-64-1-0.
Receiving
Union — Unavailable.
St. Clair — McCoy 1-64-1.
Tackles
Union — Unavailable.
St. Clair — Hinson 11, Roberts 8, Hoffman 5 (INT), McCoy 5, Simpson 3, Tallent 2 (sack), Martinez 2, Wilken 2, Gotsch 1, Walters 1.