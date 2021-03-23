The last time we had high school track, St. Clair sent qualifiers to the state championship meet in three events.
Senior Zach Browne is the lone returning member of the team that competed at that state meet, where he was part of the 800-meter relay team in 2019.
Like everyone else, the cancellation of the 2020 spring season has left St. Clair without much returning varsity experience.
The Bulldogs have five starters returning in total on the boys’ side and three on the girls’.
Browne, senior Trent Balderson and junior Austin Dunn return for the sprinters and jumpers.
Junior Case Busse leads the distance runners. He is a two-time state qualifier in cross country.
Football and wrestling standout Mardariries Miles returns for the throwers, fresh off qualifying for the state championship meet in wrestling this winter during his first season with the program.
The Lady Bulldogs return throwers Jess Bess, Current Smith and Kaylee Rampani.
Sophomores Ava Brand and Vada Moore would be returning starters for the sprinting and jumping events had the 2020 season taken place.
Freshmen Aiden Kern and Tommy Perkins add to the boys distance events, and freshman Skylar Sanders joins the boys jumpers and sprinters.
Mark Houser will be the head coach of the team for the first time this year, taking over for Ben Garmer.
“I am excited to lead our team as Coach Garmer is serving for our country in the National Guard,” Houser said. “I was a track runner while I was in high school all four years and then was a walk-on for Southeast Missouri State that ran unattached for a year. I was a volunteer track coach for a couple of years before I came to St. Clair. I was part of the St. Clair program as an assistant when the program won the state title in the spring of 2009. I then rejoined the program in 2016.”
Assisting Houser will be Ben Martin, Charles Knipp, Phillip Davis, Kyle Juergens, Sam Kruse, Kirstie Holtermann, Adam Brott, Diane Krodinger, Roberta Byers and Jonah Thurman.
St. Clair had approximately 50 players out for the team, which is scheduled to have its first meet Friday at Potosi.