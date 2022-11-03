After biding their time for a week, the St. Clair football Bulldogs return to the gridiron in Week 11.
As the top seed in Class 3 District 4, comprised of seven teams, the Bulldogs sat out the first round of playoff action while No. 5 St. James (3-7) won on the road at No. 4 Principia with Whitfield (2-7), 20-14.
In a prior meeting this season, St. Clair won on the road at St. James, 34-6.
The Bulldogs will host the rematch Friday at 7 p.m.
That should bode well for St. Clair. However, the 2021 season will make it hard for Bulldogs fans to be at ease.
In the 2021 campaign, St. Clair similarly defeated the Four Rivers Conference rival Tigers, 22-8, but then lost to St. James in the playoffs, 13-12.
This will mark the third consecutive season where these two teams have met in the district playoffs. In 2020, St. Clair followed up on a 49-0 regular season win to knock out the Tigers by the exact same score in the playoffs four weeks later.
The prior meting back on Sept. 30 saw a scoreless first quarter in Phelps County before St. Clair went into the half with a 7-6 edge.
The second half was a dominant one for the Bulldogs, who outscored the host Tigers, 28-0, in the final 24 minutes.
Senior running back Cameron Simcox ran for three scores in the game.
Sophomore Josh Hawkins ran in the other two.
St. James quarterback Cooper Harlan snuck into the end zone on a keeper as time expired in the first half, giving the Tigers their only points of the night.
It’s an all Four Rivers Conference district from this point forward as the three teams from outside the conference assigned to Class 3 District 4 each fell by the wayside in Week 10.
No. 2 Sullivan defeated No. 7 Salem, 48-0, and No. 3 Owensville topped No. 6 Westminster Christian Academy, 47-16.
The Eagles will host the Dutchmen in Week 11 Friday at 7 p.m.