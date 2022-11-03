After biding their time for a week, the St. Clair football Bulldogs return to the gridiron in Week 11.

As the top seed in Class 3 District 4, comprised of seven teams, the Bulldogs sat out the first round of playoff action while No. 5 St. James (3-7) won on the road at No. 4 Principia with Whitfield (2-7), 20-14.