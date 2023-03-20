The St. Clair boys golf Bulldogs are hoping 13 can be a lucky number this spring.
That is the number of golfers out for hte program this season, the second year under Head Coach Matt Gordon.
The team returns four varsity players from 2022 in seniors Anthony Broeker, Brandon Barnes and Hayden Johnson and junior Carter Short.
“I’m curious to see who steps up and fills our No. 1 spot for the season as well as figuring out who will fill our No. 4 and No. 5 spot,” Gordon said, though he expected the three returning varsity seniors to be the front-runners for the No. 1 position.
Non-varsity returners include seniors Cameron Simcox, Dalton Shadrick and Ty Edgar.
“Last year, we learned that we have to do a better job of staying in rounds mentally,” Gordon said. “We have to continue trying to push through adversity when things aren’t going our way. When we have a bad hole or two, we can’t let that affect the rest of our round.”
The team also adds new depth with senior Ryan Meek, juniors Gavin Shoemate and Josh Hawkins, sophomore Brian Jansen and freshmen Taj Long and Ace Enloe joining the roster.
Meek and Shoemate come to the golf team by way of the wrestling team where Gordon is an assistant coach.
St. Clair graduates its lone state qualifier from last season in Ryan Bozada.
Broeker shot a 99 over the 18-hole district tournament course and just missed making the state cut by one stroke.
“(We hope to) compete for a FRC title this spring,” Gordon said. “Last year we finished in third, but we are working hard to try and improve on that this year. Also, our team goal is to get more than one golfer to the state tournament this spring.”
Just seven strokes separated the top three teams in the Four Rivers Conference tournament last season after Union edged out Hermann by one. A total of 18 strokes separated the top six teams.
“In my opinion Union and St. James are the teams to beat this year in the FRC,” Gordon said. “Union is returning as conference champions and St. James is bringing back a solid roster this season.”
St. Clair will begin the season Thursday with a conference dual meet at Birch Creek Golf Club against Pacific at 4:30 p.m.
