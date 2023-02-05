A similar fate awaited Cuba in a rematch with the St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (8-10) came through in the clutch on their home floor to once again defeat Cuba (10-11), 55-49.
The Bulldogs previously defeated Cuba in a come-from-behind effort Jan. 6 at the Owensville Tournament, 40-35.
The two wins will give St. Clair a leg up in district seeding deliberations as both programs are assigned to Class 4 District 3 this season.
“We got real stagnant in the second quarter against their zone,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We made some good adjustments on the fly. Jordan Rodrigue stepped up with a late three to take the lead and we kept the lead the rest of the way after that. It was a really good win for us against a district opponent and just a big win for our team.”
In the first meeting, the Bulldogs took the lead midway through the fourth quarter and held it.
This time, there were nine lead changes in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter until sophomore Alex Marler stole an in-bounds pass from the Cuba baseline with 1:40 to play.
Hayden Johnson’s layup on the other end pushed St. Clair’s lead up to five and Cuba was unable to pull even again after that.
“Alex stepped up tonight,” Isgrig said. “As a sophomore, he’s playing a lot of minutes. He helped us early in the game and he made a really big play late in the game, so it was great to see him step up and make a big play for us down the stretch.”
After one quarter, St. Clair held a slight edge, 15-14.
Cuba started the second period on a 10-2 run to take what was the biggest lead of the game, nine points, and took a 26-20 lead into halftime.
“When they stretched it out to nine, we showed a lot of character by coming right back at them,” Isgrig said. “Hayden Johnson hit a three to jump start us and we strung some stops together that really went a long way for us.”
The visiting Wildcats still held the edge at the end of the third quarter, 37-35.
Rodrigue, who also had the fourth-quarter scoring heroics in the first meeting with Cuba, scored 23 points Tuesday to lead St. Clair on the night. He had three triples in the contest, including the last tiebreaking bucket with 1:59 to play.
Rodrigue contributed five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Carter Short and Isaac Nunez each scored nine points.
Short, who sat out the majority of the first half after two fouls in the opening two minutes of the first quarter, finished with seven rebounds.
“Fitz (Jayden Fitzgerald) stepped up and gave us real good minutes and we also went small there, playing Johnny (Chapman) and Alex together,” Isgrig said. “I thought they did a good job of playing bigger than they are. It was really just a team win. I thought everybody chipped in and was a part of it.”
Nunez passed for four assists, grabbed three rebounds and picked up one steal.
Marler and Johnson both recorded seven points.
Marler posted two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Johnson had four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Logan Smith posted two rebounds.
For Cuba, Dylan Beal’s 14 points led the charge.
Joel Sanders scored 11 points and Kyle Ray finished with 10.
Other scorers included Hunter Smith (five points), Preston Heads (four), Evan Highley (three) and Parker Steward (two).
St. Clair finished the week at Sullivan Friday and will play another Four Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Pacific, starting at 7 p.m.
