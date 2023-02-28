The big three of the St. Clair boys wrestling program each ended their high school careers the same way they started — on the podium.
St. Clair took an experienced group to the Class 2 boys wrestling state tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Mizzou Arena, qualifying four seniors and one junior.
Three Bulldogs ended on the podium. Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Brock Woodcock (157) and Cameron Simcox (175) each completed a four-year run where all three won a state medal all four years.
Woodcock earned his third consecutive individual state championship.
Meek won his second consecutive state title.
Simcox wrestled his way to fifth place.
The Bulldogs earned 70.5 team points and ranked eighth in the final team standings for Class 2.
“Our five boys state qualifiers represented our program well,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Although we had hoped for a trophy finish, finishing once again in the elite top 10 in the final state team standings is another strong showing for our program. This is the seventh time in the past eight years we have finished in the top ten. This was our third year in a row with one or more individual state championships and our eighth consecutive year with at least one state medalist.”
Woodcock, already a two-time state champion coming into this season, blasted his way to Thursday’s finals with two pins and one technical fall.
Woodcock defeated Hallsville’s Jacob Plummer (1:04), Excelsior Springs’ Hunter Scoma (1:22) and Fulton’s Elijah Brocksmith (19-0, 4:37).
In the finals, he won a 12-2 major decision against Pleasant Hill junior Lane Snyder.
Woodcock went undefeated at 53-0 on the year. His 195 career wins rank as the most in school history.
Meek, a defending state champion from last season, didn’t pick up a pin in any of his tournament matches, but nor did he give up a single point.
Meek defeated Harrisonville’s Luke Devenney (6-0), Hallsville’s Paxton Martin (17-0, 3:39) and Monett’s Simon Hartline (13-0).
In the finals, he blanked Odessa sophomore Gabe Studdard in a 15-0 technical fall, ending the match 16 seconds early in 5:44.
No Missouri wrestler was able to defeat Meek (43-1) this season. His lone loss came at Granite City’s “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament in a 3-2 decision against Trevor Silzer of Tinley Park, Illinois.
Simcox ended his final season with a 48-6 record, winning his final match in a 2:25 pin against Blair Oaks’ Doug Blaha.
It was Simcox’s second time facing Blaha on the tournament. After a 7-4 decision win over Chillicothe’s Brody Carins in the first round, he pinned Blaha in the quarterfinals in 3:34.
In the semifinals, Odessa’s Zane Palmer opened the second period of with Simcox in the down position and was able to score the pin in 3:15 to send the St. Clair senior in to the consolation bracket.
Simcox fell to St. Joseph Lafayette’s Jackson Perkins in the consolation semifinals in 2:36 before coming back to finish off Blaha for fifth.
“It was great to see three of our seniors finish with their fourth individual state medal,” Hughes said. “Brock Woodcock, Ryan Meek and Cameron Simcox combined over four seasons to produce 12 state medals including five state championships and six state finals appearances. Brock, Ryan and Cameron have been wrestling together since they were in first grade or earlier. Their bond of friendship is special and will last a lifetime.”
Junior Gavin Shoemate earned a win in the 138-pound bracket, defeating Nevada’s Joseph Fahnstock (0:44) in the first consolation round.
Shoemate opened with a loss to Mid-Buchanan’s Clancey Woodward (2:12) and then ended his day in the second consolation round against Mexico’s Grant VanHorn (3:39).
Shoemate concluded the year with a 33-13 record.
Senior Connor Sikes was a first-time state qualifier for the Bulldogs. He fell in back-to-back matches against Seneca’s Nolan Napier (3:43) and Hallsville’s Lucas Hulett (14-0).
Sikes earned a 29-15 record on the season.
“Assistant coaches Matt Woodcock, Michael Rodgers, Dakota Bush and Matt Gordon and Zach Harman did an outstanding job all year to help all our wrestlers be their best,” Hughes said. “Coaches Matt Woodcock and Michael Rodgers began coaching all three of our medalists as well as many others over the years as youth wrestlers. Their commitment to these student athletes and their success is immeasurable.”