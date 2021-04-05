Three runs in the final frame changed the fate for St. Clair baseball Wednesday.
St. Clair (3-3) won on the road, 9-8, erasing a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning at Hillsboro (0-4).
Runs came early for both teams as St. Clair posted two runs in the top of the first, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.
Hillsboro scored once in the second before putting up a five-run third inning and then added two final runs in the fourth.
The score remained 8-6 through the fifth and sixth frames before St. Clair’s late push turned the tide.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs in the final frame on singles from Sam Oermann, Chase Walters and Wes Hinson.
Anthony Broeker then drove in the tying runs with a single to right field.
Cole Venable’s double to right in the next at-bat put St. Clair on top.
On the mound, Broeker threw four innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Sam Ruszala blanked the Hawks over the final three innings on just one hit, striking out two.
St. Clair amassed 17 hits in the game. Venable’s double and a Landen Roberts triple were the only knocks to go for extra bases.
Roberts had a 4-4 day at the plate with a walk, two runs scored and one run batted in.
Oermann was 3-3, reached a fourth time on a hit by pitch and scored twice.
Venable, Walters, Hinson and CJ Taylor all finished with two hits.
Broeker and Blaine Downey had one hit apiece.
Walters scored twice. Venable, Hinson and Taylor each scored once.
Broeker finished with two RBIs. Venable, Downey, Hinson and Taylor were all credited with one RBI.
Broeker drew a walk.
Hinson swiped a base.
St. Clair begins Four Rivers Conference play Monday on the road at Pacific at 4:30 p.m.