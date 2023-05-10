Last year one, this year two.
The St. Clair Bulldogs doubled the contingent they will send to the Class 3 boys golf state tournament this season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Last year one, this year two.
The St. Clair Bulldogs doubled the contingent they will send to the Class 3 boys golf state tournament this season.
A pair of seniors, Brandon Barnes and Hayden Johnson, have qualified for the state championship event to be held next Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Another Four Rivers Conference school, St. James, shot its way to the district team title at Ste. Genevieve Golf Course with 327 strokes.
Dexter was the district’s other team to qualify for the state tournament as the runner-up with 329 strokes.
St. Clair as a unit scored 370 strokes to place fifth, coming in behind Ste. Genevieve (343) and Potosi (345), but one stroke under Park Hills Central (371).
Fredericktown (375), Perryville (389), Cuba (413), St. Mary’s (435), Herculaneum (436), Salem (438) and Sullivan (449) rounded out the district scores.
St. James’ Jackson Marcee was the top individual in the district, shooting 75 to finish two over par.
He finished two strokes ahead of the runner-up, Ste. Genevieve’s Aiden Boyer.
Barnes and Johnson both shot a 91, tying for 18th place, right on the individual cut line for the state tournament.
There was a seven-way tie for 18th place. Along with Barnes and Johnson, others carding a 91 included Cuba’s Holden Keogh, Ste. Genevieve’s Carter Burr, Herculaneum’s Jackson Goodwin, Park Hills Central’s Kaden Kernan and Dexter’s Alyssa Warren.
Anthony Broeker turned in the third score for St. Clair, missing the state cut by just two strokes at 93.
Ryan Meek’s 99 (35th place) and Carter Short’s 104 (tied for 40th place) rounded out the St. Clair scorecard.
Following Marcee for St. James were Wilson McDaniel (81, tied for sixth), Isaiah Cairer (87, tied for 14th), Hunter Redburn (88, 16th) and Jacob Wilson (97, 29th).
Easton Purvis led Sullivan, shooting a 97. He tied for 29th place.
Also teeing off for the Eagles were Max Avery (114, tied for 51st), Carsen Dudley (119, tied for 57th) and Matthew Mallory (123, tied for 59th).
The MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament is a two-day event, taking place Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16. Other state sites for Classes 1-2 and 4-5 include Country Club of Missouri in Columbia, Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Sedalia Country Club and Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.