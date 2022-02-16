The undefeated run for two St. Clair wrestlers continued through the district round.
Juniors Ryan Meek (49-0) and Brock Woodcock (52-0) each won their respective weight classes Friday and Saturday in the Class 2 District 1 tournament, hosted by Sullivan.
They helped lead the Bulldogs to 155 team points and a third-place finish in the district.
Ste. Genevieve won the district title with 236.5 points. Sullivan was the runner up with 155. St. James (137) and St. Mary’s (136.5) rounded out the top five.
Meek claimed the 113-pound district title and Woodcock was the winner at 145 pounds. Additional Bulldogs to end on the podium and advance to the state meet included Cameron Simcox (160, second place), Skyler Sanders (170, second), Creek Hughes (120, third), Gavin Shoemate (132, third) and Bass Hughes (138, fourth).
Meek went 3-0 with pins of Kennett’s Zach Kulin (0:53), Dexter’s Diego McCormick (1:21) and Owensville’s Michael Martin (3:36).
Woodcock also won three by pins, topping MICDS’ Max Charmond (0:48), Ste. Genevieve’s Justin Schwent (1:04) and Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt (1:49).
Simcox reached the championship final after pinning Herculaneum’s Mac Waddell (0:16), Dexter’s Logan Pullum (0:24) and Park Hills Central’s Hunter Settles (2:49).
Sullivan’s Ty Shetley won a battle in the final round against Simcox by a 4-3 decision.
Sanders won his way to the finals by pinning Kennett’s Marshall Rodgers (1:05), Dexter’s Carter Pennington (2:43) and Potosi’s Levi Courtney (0:44).
Ste. Genevieve’s Ethan Ogden won a 6-0 decision over Sanders in the title match.
After an initial loss to Kennett’s Gavin Patterson (1:40) in the first round, Creek Hughes came all the way back to finish third by winning out the rest of the meet.
In order, he defeated Sullivan’s Curtin Rall (17-10 decision), Dexter’s Chase Berry (1:00), Patterson in a blood round (consolation semifinals) rematch (0:45) and Park Hills Central’s Austin Hassell (3:21).
Shoemate opened with a quarterfinal win over Park Hills Central’s Adam Gowen (0:49) before falling to Ste. Genevieve’s Gavin Gross (2:27).
Shoemate conquered Kennett’s Jaxson Snider (2:04) in the blood round and finished with a pin victory in the third-place match over St. James’ Dakota Kurtti (4:56).
Bass Hughes won his quarterfinal match over University City’s Khari Evans (3:36), but fell to Ste. Genevieve’s Evan Winters (1:45) in the semifinals.
In the blood round, Bass Hughes pinned Kennett’s Mike’kel Payne (1:38). He finished with a 6-2 decision loss to Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy for third.
Lane Sohn (182) and Zeke Bethel (195) both concluded their run in the consolation semifinals, falling one win short of the state cut.
Sohn won his quarterfinal match in a 7-6 decision over Ste. Genevieve’s Gabriel Willett. He lost in the semifinals to St. Mary’s’ Braden Stotts, 7-5.
In the blood round, St. James’ Seth Kenney scored a 6-4 decision win on Sohn.
Bethel lost his first-round match to St. James’ Beau Dodd, 7-4. He rebounded to score pins on Owensville’s Elijah Wilson (1:51) and Kennett’s Silas McClain (1:35).
In the blood round, Ste. Genevieve’s Elijah Holifield got the victory in 3:53.
Sean Stanfill (126) fell in the third consolation round after losses to Sullivan’s Eli Peregoy (4:30) and Kennett’s Ashton Adams (2:05).
Michael Sullentrup (152) fell to Deron Gipson of St. Mary’s (1:26) and Kennett’s Cole Biggs (9-6 decision).
Those advancing to the Class 2 state tournament, held Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, start their first session Thursday at 9 a.m.
The first session is scheduled to include first round matches and the first round of wrestlebacks.