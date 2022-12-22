After back-to-back lost leads in their last two outings, the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs buckled down Friday to close out a win in Four Rivers Conference play.
The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0) defeated Owensville (2-9, 0-1), 60-48.
St. Clair trailed after one quarter on their home court, 15-12, but took a slim 29-28 edge into halftime.
At the end of the third quarter, St. Clair was up four, 42-38.
An 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter pushed the lead up to 10 and helped St. Clair seal the win as the Bulldogs outscored the Dutchmen in the final period, 18-10.
“Our last couple of games, we competed but then at the end of the game didn’t get enough stops to close the game out,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Tonight, we strung some stops together and made a few plays late. It was nice to see our kids get a conference win at home.”
Isaac Nunez (18 points), Jordan Rodrigue (17) and Carter Short (13) all reached double figures on the night.
Nunez stayed hot after also leading the team in the previous outing against De Soto with 22 points.
“I liked our balance tonight,” Isgrig said. “Jordan has been doing a lot of nice things for us. He had 11 assists the other night and has been running the show. He made a couple of outside shots tonight and Isaac has been real solid lately. Carter stepped up and the other kids gave us some really good minutes. They played good defense and executed the game plan exactly how we wanted them to.”
Hayden Johnson tallied five points for the Bulldogs and Alex Marler scored three.
Johnny Chapman and Jayden Fitzgerald netted two points apiece.
Short came up with eight rebounds and one assist.
Nunez grabbed seven rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Rodrigue finished with seven assists, six rebounds and one steal.
Johnson turned in five rebounds and three assists. On defense, Johnson guarded Owensville’s Bryce Payne, holding the Dutchmen’s second-leading scorer to no points.
“They had their fourth and fifth options step up and hit some shots early, but we stuck with what we wanted to do and our kids believed in it,” Isgrig said. “Payne is a nice first-team all-conference player and I thought Hayden did a great job of staying in front of him and contesting everything he did.”
Chapman picked up two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Fitzgerald and Marler each grabbed a rebound. Marler added one assist.
Layne Evans led Owensville with 14 points.
Will Lauth finished with 13 points.
Tanner Meyer knocked through nine points. He and Lauth scored three triples apiece.
Austin Luecke tallied six points.
Landon Ely and Charlie Whelan rounded out the Dutchmen’s scoring with three points apiece.
St. Clair went on the road to Warrenton Monday and finishes out the 2022 portion of the scheduled Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at Windsor.
