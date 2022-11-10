The Bulldogs and Tigers have gotten very used to seeing each other on the gridiron twice a year.
St. Clair (6-4) improved upon its Week 6 victory in St. James (3-8) by dominating the rematch Friday in Class 3 District 4 play, 42-6.
“We came out and took care of business early,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “I think we’ve improved since the last time we played them. We’re not playing perfect right now. We had the one special teams blunder, but you have to give them some credit. They have some guys that can run over there.”
The Bulldogs thus advance to host Sullivan (9-2) in the district championship game this coming Friday at 7 p.m. Sullivan routed the Owensville Dutchmen in Week 11, 36-7.
St. Clair and St. James have now met in the district playoffs for three consecutive seasons.
This year’s first meeting between the Bulldogs and Tigers in Phelps County saw St. Clair head into halftime with a slim 7-6 lead.
In Week 12, the Bulldogs shut out the Tigers over the first 24 minutes and went into the intermission with a comfortable 21-0 advantage.
St. James’ lone score came early in the third quarter as St. Clair’s first possession resulted in a punt that Ryan Spurgeon returned for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs continued right where they left off from then on, putting together three more drives for rushing touchdowns to match the output from the first half.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Robbins said. “Right now, it’s win and move on. We started a little better than the (Week 6 game). We took care of the ball tonight, which lately we’ve been hit or miss on.”
The Bulldog defense came up with two turnovers, picking off St. James quarterback Cooper Harlan once in each half.
Windy conditions played a bigger factor as the game went on. The start time for the contest was moved up two hours to 5 p.m. to get the game completed before the worst of the conditions arrived along with a thunderstorm.
Statistics
Cameron Simcox paced the Bulldog offense Friday with 17 carries for 135 yards and three scores.
Isaac Nunez carried 14 times for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Gabe Martinez rushed nine times for 41 yards.
Josh Hawkins picked up 19 yards on five carries.
Logan Smith ran for 12 yards on four carries.
Dawson Husereau carried four times for seven yards.
Lane Sohn picked up six yards on three carries.
Quarterback Jordan Rodrigue ran twice for three yards and a touchdown.
Gavin Shoemate ran for three yards on one carry.
Anthony Broeker carried once for a one-yard loss.
The Bulldogs did not attempt a pass during the flow of play, but did throw for a pair of two-point conversions.
On the first bonus play of the contest, holder Martinez lost the snap and picked it up to throw for two points to Trenton Fox.
On a designed conversion play in the third quarter, Rodrigue rolled to his right and connected with Ty Record for the two.
Kicker Nathan Bess was 2-4 in extra-point tries, fighting through wind gusts.
Smith led the defense, turning in nine tackles for the Bulldogs.
Simcox was in on five tackles.
Broeker, Martinez, Hawkins and Zeke Bethel each contributed four tackles.
Broeker and Hawkins both recorded an interception.
Record contributed to three tackles.
Rodrigue and Sohn were each part of two tackles.
Adrian Arguilez and Nunez both made one stop.
Week 12
The Bulldogs will have a second Four Rivers Conference rematch awaiting them in Week 12.
St. Clair defeated Sullivan on the road during the regular season, 27-14, a victory that propelled the Bulldogs to the No. 1 seed in the district despite Sullivan having the higher accumulated point total.
Three touchdown plays of 60 yards or more in the first half lifted the Bulldogs on to victory in that meeting.
Broeker, then the quarterback, found paydirt from 61 and 75 yards out and Nunez took a pass from Broeker 62 yards to the end zone.
Since that game, the Eagles have won seven games in a row against Pacific, Hermann, St. James, Owensville twice, North County and Salem.
North County and Hermann both defeated the Bulldogs during the regular season.
Sullivan quarterback Gabe Dace has 1,114 passing yards to his credit on the season, throwing for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Franky Erxleben has been the team’s top rusher to the tune of 939 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Dace is a formidable runner in his own right, racking up 560 yards and four scores on the year.
Gavin Dace (249 yards, two scores), Jonathon Martin (244 yards, four touchdowns) and Sam Summers (232 yards, five touchdowns) are the Eagles’ top receiving targets.
St. Clair is 31-24 all time against the Eagles and the Bulldogs have won the last seven consecutive meetings dating back to 2015. The teams did not play each other in 2020 due to COVID-19 quarantines.
St. Clair-St. James history
A playoff upset last season was the lone victory for the Tigers against the Bulldogs in the past couple of decades.
Since St. Clair’s 0-10 season in 1994, the Bulldogs have won 30 of the last 31 meetings with St. James.
The history between the schools has St. Clair leading the series all time, 45-12. One of those St. Clair victories over the Tigers was the very first varsity win in program history all the way back in Week 4 of the 1969 season.
Box Score
STJ - 0+0+6+0=6
STC - 8+13+15+6=42
First Quarter
STC - Isaac Nunez 6 run (Trenton Fox pass from Gabe Martinez), 5:25
Second Quarter
STC - Jordan Rodrigue 1 run (Nathan Bess kick), 9:54
STC - Cameron Simcox 2 run (kick failed), 0:29
Third Quarter
STJ - Ryan Spurgeon punt return (run failed), 9:04
STC - Simcox 7 run (Ty Record pass from Rodrigue), 6:07
STC - Simcox 9 run (Bess kick), 0:07
Fourth Quarter
STC - Nunez 22 run (kick failed), 9:48