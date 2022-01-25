The Bulldogs came through in the clutch Thursday.
St. Clair (8-6) picked up a boys basketball road win in overtime at Northwest (5-11), 52-49.
The Bulldogs held a 12-6 lead after one quarter, but went into the half trailing by one, 25-24.
After three quarters, Northwest had built a 39-31 lead.
The Bulldogs came back to knot the score on a two-point basket from Carter Short with four seconds remaining in regulation and sent the game to an extra four-minute period.
“It was a really fun game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said.
“We were down 10 in the fourth quarter and came back to put it into overtime. Jordan (Rodrigue) scored the first five points and we got a huge stop when we needed it to seal the game. I am really proud that we battled and didn’t stop playing when down 10. They were big and we did a good job helping each other defensively.”
Rodrigue finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
“He shot with confidence and took over to begin overtime,” Isgrig said.
Short recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 16 rebounds. He’s had 15 rebounds or more in three of St. Clair’s last four games.
“Carter went against a 6-7 kid and more than held his own,” Isgrig said. “He had the huge basket at end of regulation and hit some big free throws, going 5-6 from the line.”
Isaac Nunez and Austin Dunn posted 10 points apiece. Nunez added eight rebounds.
Dunn grabbed two rebounds.
“Austin Dunn took three charges and went 8-10 from the free throw line,” Isgrig said. “His free throws in the fourth really helped us climb back into it.”
Hayden Johnson rounded out the scoresheet with two points and three rebounds.
“Hayden Johnson played every minute and is consistently one of the hardest workers on the team,” Isgrig said.
St. Clair next plays at the Hermann Tournament, taking on the host team in the first round Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.