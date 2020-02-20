This year, the shoe is on the other foot.
The St. Clair basketball Bulldogs (11-10, 2-3) and the New Haven Shamrocks (15-7, 3-2) again split a season series for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs won in Four Rivers Conference play Friday, 65-54, after one overtime period.
St. Clair won last season’s meeting at the Hermann Tournament, but then lost to the Shamrocks at home in league play. The roles are reversed this season after New Haven won in the consolation final at the Hermann Tournament but the Bulldogs took Friday’s rematch, which was New Haven’s home finale.
New Haven held a 13-11 lead after one quarter, but the Bulldogs started the second period on an 8-0 run and went into halftime ahead, 30-19.
“I was really proud of the players that came off our bench there in the second quarter,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We got into a little bit of foul trouble and Zach Browne, Wes Hinson, Nick Dierking — they all came off the bench and gave us a boost offensively and defensively. They gave us a lot of energy there. A big part of how we went on that run was how they started the second quarter on defense.”
The Shamrocks trimmed the lead down to three, 34-31, to end the third quarter before the teams ended regulation in a 51-51 tie.
“It was a great fight,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We just couldn’t ever make the one play we needed to get over the hump. We just fought and clawed and they chipped away with a play here and a play there. We had Dominic Lewis off the bench give us a spark that played a huge part in making that push to get us to overtime. ... We didn’t lose for lack of trying. Our kids battled really hard and just couldn’t make that one last big play or get the break we needed, I felt like.”
Justin Hoffman scored 18 points in the game to lead the Bulldogs, who had four players finish in double figures.
Chase Walters added 14 points, Dayton Turner 12 and Calvin Henry 10.
Zach Browne and Nick Dierking both added five points and Johnny Kindel scored one.
Walters finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds and one steal. He also blocked multiple shots, a statistic St. Clair does not track.
“We don’t track blocks because I try to keep them from going after everything, but Chase played big,” Isgrig said. “He had some big rebounds for us, but the big thing he did for us also was hit some free throws down the stretch there.”
Turner grabbed six rebounds. Henry, Hinson and Kindel all rebounded four. Browne and Hoffman recorded two rebounds apiece.
Turner passed out five assists. Hinson made four assists, Kindel three and Browne two. Henry and Hoffman were both credited with one assist.
Dierking made two steals. Henry, Hoffman, Kindel and Walters each stole one.
Jay Eichelberger led New Haven with 21 points.
“Jay Eichelberger played great and was about all we had going for a little while in the game,” Peirick said. “He guarded really hard on the other end too.”
Fellow senior Luke Gerlemann was next for the Shamrocks with 13 points, including a clutch three-point shot that knotted the score at 51 with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what you want your seniors to do is make those shots and they did,” Peirick said. “I looked at Luke in the huddle and asked ‘Do you have one in you,’ and he said ‘yeah.’ It was just good and Jay played confident all game. They gave everything they had.”
John Liggett netted nine points. Owen Borcherding and Zach Groner both added four points. Lewis scored two points and Sam Scheer one.
Borcharding led the Shamrocks on the boards with nine rebounds, followed closely by Gerlemann with eight. Eichelberger and Logan Williams each made two rebounds. Groner, Lewis and Liggett all contributed one rebound.
Gerlemann passed out four assists, Liggett three, Lewis two and Eichelberger one.
Liggett made five steals. Lewis stole two. Gerlemann and Scheer both stole one.
The Bulldogs prevented New Haven from scoring any field goals in the extra period as all three Shamrock points in overtime came from the free-throw line.
Free-throw shooting was a key part of the St. Clair win as the Bulldogs went 22-28 on one-point attempts. St. Clair made 12-15 free throws in overtime and added the lone field goal of the final four minutes on a Hoffman layup that was accompanied by a foul and a trip to the line.
St. Clair lost one of its key contributors, Turner, to foul trouble just over midway through the fourth quarter.
“Dayton played almost the whole game and was guarding Gerlemann, who is one of their best offensive players,” Isgrig said. “After he fouled out, it was good to see our guys come together and play together there. They did enough in overtime to pull it off for us.”
St. Clair hosted Pacific in another conference game Tuesday and remains home Wednesday to play Windsor at 7 p.m.
New Haven went to Owensville Tuesday and finishes out league play Friday at Sullivan. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.