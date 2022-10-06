St. Clair is looking to start a new head-to-head winning streak against the Tigers.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 3-1) took St. James (2-4, 0-3) to task on four scoring drives in the final 24 minutes to win Friday in Phelps County during Week 6 football action, 34-6.
The win avenges a playoff loss to the Tigers last year that ended a string of 27 consecutive St. Clair victories in the head-to-head series between the programs from 1994 to 2021.
A five-yard quarterback draw by Cooper Harlan as time expired in the second quarter was the only points St. Clair allowed this time around.
“Our defense played well,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We got some pressure on the QB and limited their opportunities in the run game.”
St. Clair held just a slight 7-6 edge at halftime.
“Offensively, it took us a little while to get going, but we played much better in the second half,” Robbins said.
Senior Cameron Simcox ran for the first three Bulldog scores, once in the second quarter and twice in the third.
Sophomore Josh Hawkins punched in two rushing scores in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
St. Clair gained 279 yards on the ground in the contest, adding 73 passing yards.
Simcox gained 75 yards on 13 carries, eating up the most yardage of the seven running backs St. Clair handed it off to in the contest.
Quarterback Anthony Broeker ran four times for 74 yards. He was 2-2 passing for 73 yards.
Hawkins carried seven times for 55 yards and caught a 44-yard pass.
Gavin Shoemate carried nine times for 21 yards and pulled in a 29-yard catch.
Gabe Martinez generated 21 yards on seven carries.
Isaac Nunez carried twice for 17 yards.
Dawson Husereau gained 16 yards on one carry.
Skyler Sanders had one carry for no gain.
Senior kicker Nathan Bess was 4-5 in extra-point kicks.
Martinez paced the defense with 11 tackles.
Adrian Arguilez contributed 5.5 tackles, including half a sack, which he shared with Ty Record.
Record finished with 3.5 tackles.
Carter Short posted five tackles and one sack.
Other tacklers included Hawkins (six), Simcox (four), Broeker (three), Jordan Rodrigue (two), Logan Smith (two), Zeke Bethel (two) and Jordan Lavely (one).
It’s homecoming week for the Bulldogs as St. Clair prepares to host Hermann (5-1, 3-1).
The Bearcats will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season, a 6-0 contest against Sullivan in Week 6.
St. Clair won at Sullivan in Week 4, 27-14.
St. James is the only other team both St. Clair and Hermann have already faced this season. Hermann also defeated St. James, 38-6, at St. James in Week 3.
The Bearcats have averaged 30.5 points per contest through six weeks, paced by a dynamic one-two punch out of the backfield in Conner Coffey (623 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) and Parker Anderson (565 rushing yards, five touchdowns).
Anderson will also occasionally throw, completing 4-6 passes for 47 yards.
However, Trenton Lampkin is the team’s primary quarterback. Lampkin is 21-53 passing for 354 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
The Hermann defense has excelled against the pass with 10 interceptions already to their credit.
However, that may not be all that helpful against a Bulldogs’ offense that has attempted just 16 passes on the season through six weeks.
Sullivan (4-2) is holding onto the No. 1 seed in the district after six weeks with 44.17 points.
Owensville (4-2) ncurrently ranks second at 37.67.
St. Clair sits in the No. 3 slot with 36.83 points. If the season ended today, the Bulldogs would host No. 6 Principia with Whitfield (16.2) in Week 10.
Westminster Christian Academy (1-5, 25.5) and St. James (24) are currently seeded fourth and fifth.
Salem (0-6, 12.52) holds the final seed in the seven-team district.
STC — Cameron Simcox 4 run (Nathan Bess kick), 8:09
STJ — Cooper Harlan 5 run (run failed), 0:00
STC — Simcox 1 run (Bess kick), 9:56
STC — Simcox 4 run (Bess kick), 3:47
STC — Josh Hawkins 33 run (Bess kick), 11:31
STC — Hawkins 4 run (kick failed), 3:13