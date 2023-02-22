Four Bulldogs stood atop the podium Saturday and one more was only one step away.
St. Clair earned 158 team points to finish third in the Class 2 District 1 Boys Wrestling Tournament, held Friday and Saturday in Ste. Genevieve.
The Bulldogs were paced by four individual district champions, seniors Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Brock Woodcock (157), Connor Sikes (165) and Cameron Simcox (175) and one runner-up, junior Gavin Shoemate (138).
Those five advance to the Class 2 Championships Wednesday and Thursday in Columbia.
“Having five wrestlers in the finals and coming out with four first place with two of those young men, Ryan Meek and Brock Woodcock, winning their fourth consecutive district championship and Cameron Simcox his second was a great way to close out the night,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Gavin Shoemate, although coming up short in the finals, did qualify for his third state championship. Our coaching staff has confidence every one of these young men will give everything they have on the mats at state.”
Sullivan, which qualified 11 wrestlers for the state tournament, won the district with 228 points. Ste. Genevieve was the runner-up with 213 points. St. James (118) and St. Mary’s (88) rounded out the top five programs.
Meek (39-1 on the season) pinned all three opponents, topping MICDS’ Jaxon Abernathy (0:37), Park Hills Central’s Austin Hassell (2:35) and Ste. Genevieve’s Bryant Schwent (2:56).
Woodcock (49-0) secured four pins over University City’s Jared Martin (0:50), Dexter’s James Deberry (1:01), St. James’ Cody Wilfong (2:20) and Ste. Genevieve’s Mason Langeneckert (5:03).
Sikes (29-13) pinned St. James’ Jackson Hoak (2:46) and St. Mary’s Deron Gipson (0:55). He ended with a 14-6 major decision over Sullivan’s Wieland Schmuke in the finals.
Simcox (45-4) pinned Owensville’s Kaleb Wells (1:32), Ste. Genevieve’s Gabriel Willett (1:25) and St. James’ Carter Wilfong (1:33).
Shoemate (32-11) pinned his way into the finals with victories over Dexter’s Wyatt Hockersmith (1:10), MICDS’ David Osborn (1:11) and Park Hills Central’s Cole Crocker (0:46).
The lone loss for Shoemate came in the finals as Ste. Genevieve’s Gage Gross won via pin in 2:52.
Five more St. Clair wrestlers came within one match of also qualifying for the state meet — Grayson Langan (113), Creek Hughes (126), Ashton Feuerborn (132), Cole Horton (144) and Adam Folks (190).
Each made it as far as the bubble round.
Langan went 3-2, falling in his last match to Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship (0:41). His wins came against Affton’s Blake Hand (0:52), Potosi’s Levi Dicus (0:37) and Herculaneum’s CJ Asinger (8-3).
Langan’s other loss was to Park Hills Central’s Samuel Mullins (5-1) in the quarterfinals.
Hughes gained a win over Potosi’s Braxton Boyer (0:48), but lost to Herculaneum’s Josh Hurt (4:54) and Sullivan’s Sam Hecht (6-0).
Feuerborn defeated MICDS’ Brian Schlafly (1:44) and St. James’ Chaz Strong-Madle (2:30) between losses to Park Hills Central’s Matthew Clark (13-4) and Ste. Genevieve’s Owen Drury (10-0).
Horton scored a quarterfinal win over Park Hills Central’s Mason Honerkamp (1:39), but then lost to Sullivan’s Draysen Nolie (3:46) in the semifinals and Ste. Genevieve’s Evan Winters (1:47) in the bubble round.
Folks defeated Westminster’s Nehemiah Oginni (9-7) and Affton’s Mercury Clark (3:46), but fell to St. James’ Maxwell Burns (4:37) and Ste. Genevieve’s Dalton McBride (10-7).
Logan Bartz (150), and Zeke Bethel (215) also represented St. Clair in the tournament.
Bartz fell to Owensville’s Gabriel Soest (1:05) and Kennett’s Mike’kel Payne (3:00).
Bethel was defeated by Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez (1:42) and Herculaneum’s James Mouyassar (4-2).
The Class 2 boys begin the state tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday. After the overnight break, that class is scheduled to resume at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
