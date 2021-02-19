Nobody had more district wrestling champions in Class 2 District 2 than the St. Clair Bulldogs Saturday.
Ryan Meek (106 pounds), Creek Hughes (113), Brock Woodcock (132), Cameron Simcox (145) and Mardariries Miles (195) all earned their way to the top of the podium. The Bulldogs advanced a total of eight wrestlers through the district tournament to the sectional round.
However, the host school, Sullivan, compiled 204 points as the Eagles advanced all 14 wrestlers to the next round.
St. Clair finished second in the team standings with 150 points. Other team scores included Owensville (102), Westminster Christian Academy (99), St. James (97), St. Francis Borgia Regional (82), St. Mary’s (58) and Affton (seven).
“This is the third district plaque we have taken home in the past several years,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We would have liked it to say first but all in all it was a solid day for our team.”
Apart from the five champions, St. Clair earned three additional individual medals — Gavin Shoemate (second at 126 pounds), Bass Hughes (third at 138) and Gabe Martinez (fourth at 120).
“We always want to see every wrestler advance in the postseason and we were successful getting eight of 12 through,” Mel Hughes said. “The ones that didn’t are all three freshmen. They are hard workers and with continued development they will be deep in the mix next year to qualify for state.”
Meek received a bye to the semifinals where he pinned Sullivan’s John Johnson in 32 seconds. He then pinned Owensville’s Michael Martin in 2:45 for the championship.
Creek Hughes had a quarterfinal bye and pinned Mason Saunders of St. James in 1:08 in the semifinal round. In the finals, he pinned Sullivan’s Curtis Rall in 30 seconds.
Woodcock defeated St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon by pin in the quarterfinals in 50 seconds and topped Affton’s Logan Pfyl in 1:05 in the semifinal round.
Simcox had a quarterfinal bye and then pinned both Sullivan’s Colton Brendel (2:16) and St. James’ Cody Wilfong (3:31) to earn his title.
Miles won his quarterfinal match in 14 seconds over St. James’ Luca Giacolone and then pinned Roger Jinkins of Westminster in the semifinals in 1:23.
In the championship round, Miles pinned Owensville’s Dakota Martin in 1:25.
Shoemate had a quarterfinal bye before winning by pin in the semifinals against St. James’ Elijah Wilcox in 2:48.
Sullivan’s Dillon Witt was the 126-pound winner, pinning Shoemate in the finals in 2:35.
Bass Hughes received a bye to the semifinals where he lost an 8-4 decision to Westminster’s Nolan Jones.
He received another bye to pass through the consolation semifinals before pinned St. James’ Ty Yates in the third-place match in 42 seconds.
Martinez had a quarterfinal bye and was pinned in the semifinals by Borgia’s Joseph Lause.
Martinez qualified for the sectional tournament by pinning Owensville’s Aries Nicholas in the bubble round in 2:02.
Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom topped Martinez in the third-place match in 3:59.
Skyler Sanders rebounded from a first-round loss to pin James Franklin of St. Mary’s in 2:32 in the first round of wrestlebacks.
Borgia’s Nathan Boone bested Sanders in the bubble round with a pin in 2:32.
Adrian Arguilez (152) and Chase Thacker (182) also represented St. Clair, but were eliminated in the bubble round after an 0-2 tournament.
Medalists from the district advance to the Class 2 Section 1 Tournament at Ste. Genevieve Feb. 27.