One pin or one open weight was enough to make the difference Wednesday.
St. Clair outpointed visiting SLUH in Wednesday’s boys wrestling dual, 42-36.
The Bulldogs claimed seven match victories in the dual, two by pin and five via forfeit.
SLUH won six matches with three pins, two forfeits and a disqualification.
“(It) was great to have the opportunity to compete in our home gym,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Our staff felt that our wrestlers demonstrated a lot of fight in both wins and losses.”
For St. Clair, Cameron Simcox (152 pounds) and Adrian Arguilez (160) started the bout with back-to-back pins.
Simcox covered Leo Wagner in 3:24 and Arguilez finished Cam Perry in 2:24.
Aaron Love (285), Ryan Meek (113), Creek Hughes (120), Gabe Martinez (126) and Brock Woodcock (138) were all unopposed.
Alex Nance (182) and Lenny Madalon (195) picked up the forfeits for SLUH.
At 170 pounds, SLUH’s Bobby Conroy pinned Skyler Sanders in 2:27.
Logan Neumann (220) defeated Mardariries Miles in 5:35.
Conner Whalen (132) won by disqualification over Gavin Shoemate.
Jack Onder (145) won the last match of the dual by pinning Seth Banks in 4:39.
St. Clair is wrestling this weekend at the Union Tournament and will return to Union Wednesday for a multi-school meet at 5 p.m.