If you like seeing a lot of runs scored, St. Clair was the place to be Friday.
The Bulldogs (6-4) slugged it out with Warrenton (6-8) for a 16-13 baseball win.
Together, the teams combined for 30 hits, 13 walks, five hit batters, eight errors and 29 runs scored.
St. Clair collected just 11 of the 30 hits, but received 10 of the 13 walks.
The Bulldogs led, 4-1, after the first inning, but Warrenton tied it at 4-4 in the second.
St. Clair went up 5-4 in the third, but Warrenton turned the tables with a five-run rally in the top of the fourth to make it a 9-5 Warriors lead.
The Bulldogs bit back with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, going up for a temporary 10-9 edge.
Warrenton scored two runs in the top of the sixth to go back in front, 11-9, but St. Clair saved its biggest rally for last and posted six runs in the home half.
Warrenton, then trailing by five, 16-11, posted two runs in the top of the seventh, but were stopped there.
Anthony Broeker collected three hits to lead the Bulldogs at the plate. He singled three times, walked once, stole a base, scored three runs and collected three RBIs.
Jayden Fitzgerald doubled, singled, scored and drove in three.
Tyler Tomes singled twice, walked three times, stole a base, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Nathan Short doubled, walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Jordan Rodrigue and Carter Short had identical stat lines. Both singled, walked, were hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Sam Ruszala singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Adrian Arguilez walked twice and scored twice.
Ty Record crossed the plate once.
Ruszala started the game on the mound. In four innings, he allowed nine runs on 13 hits, two walks and three hit batters.
Record pitched three innings out of the bullpen and was the winning pitcher. He allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk.
Warrenton’s pitching consisted of Samuel Wortham (three innings, five runs, one earned), Colin DiSilvester (1.2 innings, three earned runs), Mason Thompson (0.1 of an inning, seven runs, four earned) and Tyler Oliver (one inning, one unearned run).
At the plate, Thompson doubled twice. Kannon Hibbs, Austin Haas and Oliver each added one double.
Hibbs had a five-hit day, adding four singles.
Benjamin Peth and Wortham both singled three times.
Caleb Clark, Oliver, Haas and Thompson each added one single.
DiSilvester walked twice and Haas once. Clark, Wortham and DiSilvester were hit by pitches.
