St. Clair got the runs it needed in its last turn at the plate.
The No. 2 Bulldogs (14-7) tallied all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat No. 3 Sullivan (6-15) Saturday, 3-1, in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament at Sullivan.
Despite Sullivan hosting the game, St. Clair was the home team on the scoreboard as the higher seed.
With the win, St. Clair advanced to play against No. 4 Salem in the district championship game Thursday at 5 p.m. Sullivan will host the championship.
Saturday’s contest saw pitchers Blaine Downey and JD McReynolds match each other zero for zero through the first five innings of play.
“Going into the game against Sullivan, we knew we would have our hands full,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Sullivan has the best pitcher in the area, and when you face a guy like that, it is always nerve-wracking. But I always like my guys in a baseball game, so I had all of the confidence in the world in my guys.”
Sullivan scratched Downey for one run in the top of the sixth after Jacob Brooks reached on an error, stole second base and scored on a single by Dalton Payne.
Through seven innings, Downey recorded eight strikeouts. He allowed four hits and one walk.
“Blaine Downey did a great job throughout the game of keeping Sullivan off balance,” Lundy said. “We made a couple errors behind him, but he kept his head, and he did a great job of getting us through some of those mistakes.”
JD McReynolds fired six innings for the Eagles, striking out 12. He surrendered three runs on five hits and a walk.
Trailing 1-0, the Bulldogs put two runners aboard with one out in the sixth inning as Chase Walters singled and Landen Roberts reached on an error. Downey then singled to drive in Walters.
“I was definitely nervous, but I know I can never bet against my guys,” Lundy said. “JD was locked in and really kept us off balance. I think we had one hit up until that point in the game. Those were some big at-bats by those guys in that situation. Our backs were against the wall, and we came through.”
Sam Oermann was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Roberts and courtesy runner Gabe Martinez then scored the second and third runs on passed balls.
Downey sat the Eagles down in order in the seventh inning to close out the win.
“A lot of our guys stepped up and really dug down deep,” Lundy said. “We have played in close games all year long, which helped prepare us for this situation, and we knew the game was never over. I was extremely proud of these guys.”
The Bulldogs ended with three hits in the game, all singles by Downey, Walters and Oermann.
Cole Venable drew a walk.
Oermann, Walters, Venable and Martinez each stole a base.
McReynolds, Payne, Cambrian Koch and Dayton Skaggs each singled for the Eagles.
McReynolds reached again on an intentional walk.
In the other semifinal, Salem upset No. 1 Owensville, 5-4.