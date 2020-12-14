It may have been later than anticipated, but the Bulldogs still started the basketball season on the right foot.
St. Clair (1-0) missed the first two weeks of the boys basketball season due to quarantines before opening play Wednesday with a 55-36 win at Wright City (0-2).
The Bulldogs trailed, 13-8, after one quarter, but went into halftime with a 24-21 edge.
“We were too excited early in the game and played too fast, which led to some early turnovers and bad rotations on defense,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “A lot of that was first game jitters. It was exciting to finally get on the court. The kids have been working really hard at practice and it was nice to play against somebody besides ourselves.”
After three periods, St. Clair’s lead stood at 38-30.
St. Clair limited the Wildcats to single-figure scoring each of the final three periods.
Zach Browne powered the Bulldogs with 18 points, adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Zach Browne did a good job finishing around the rim and in transition.,” Isgrig said. “He finished with 18 and played a very good all-around game with eight rebounds as well.”
Chase Walters posted a double-double for the Bulldogs in the post with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out a team high in assists with six and grabbed two steals.
“Chase Walters did a little bit of everything,” Isgrig said. “He passed the ball well against their zone and led the way. Chase is a big part of our team and is only going to get better.”
Austin Dunn notched nine points with three assists, one steal and one rebound.
Blaine Downey was next with eight points, posting nine rebounds and two assists.
Wes Hinson knocked through six points and added six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Isaac Nunuz recorded four points, two steals, one assist and one rebound.
Anthony Broeker grabbed four rebounds and one steal.
Jordan Rodrigue and Hayden Johnson both pulled down a rebound.