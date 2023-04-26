The Bulldogs’ bats made sure things got wrapped up early Friday.
St. Clair (8-5) ripped Soldan International Studies with Sumner (1-3) for 10 runs in the first inning and five more in the second in a 15-0 victory.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bulldogs’ bats made sure things got wrapped up early Friday.
St. Clair (8-5) ripped Soldan International Studies with Sumner (1-3) for 10 runs in the first inning and five more in the second in a 15-0 victory.
The Bulldogs did not come to bat in the bottom of the third inning as the game concluded after the top of the third via the 15-run mercy rule.
“Soldan was a team that just started their program back up and struggled a bit against us,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said.
St. Clair used three different pitchers in a combined no-hit effort.
Sam Ruszala pitched the first, struck out one and walked one.
Freshman Tylor Thurman struck out the side in the second.
Ty Record recorded two strikeouts from the mound in the third.
St. Clair batted for nine hits and drew seven walks while Soldan committed two errors.
Jaxson Richardson, Kaden Calhoun and Jordan Rodrigue each doubled.
Clayton Ingram, Easton Martin, Nathan Short, Anthony Broeker, Jayden Fitzgerald and Tyler Tomes all singled.
Record walked twice.
Cameron Teems, Carter Short, RJ Dungey, Calhoun and Ingram each walked once.
Adrian Arguilez, Jordan Rodrigue and Ruszala were hit by pitches.
Jordan Rodrigue stole a base and scored twice. Ingram and Dungey each scored twice as well.
Nathan Short, Tomes, Richardson, Broeker, Fitzgerald, Calhoun, Thurman, Arguilez and Martin all scored once.
Richardson drove in three runs and Ingram picked up two RBIs.
Tyler Hawks, Nathan Short, Jordan Rodrigue, Tomes, Fitzgerald, Teems, Calhoun, Ruszala, Arguilez and Martin were each credited with one RBI.
“We had multiple players with at-bats, which was nice to get some guys in the game that normally don’t get a chance,” Jamie Rodrigue said. “It was a good game for us to just focus on doing the little things correctly and maintaining (momentum) heading into this upcoming week.”
St. Clair resumed Four Rivers Conference play with a road game Monday at Hermann and will host St. James Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.