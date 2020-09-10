For the second week in a row, the St. Clair Bulldogs surpassed 40 points.
St. Clair (2-0) ran over the Salem Tigers (1-1), 45-14, Friday at home.
The Bulldogs will host the Pacific Indians (0-2) Friday night in each team’s Four Rivers Conference opener.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins is proud of his team’s effort but says they still have work to do.
“It is good to be 2-0, that was a big and athletic bunch we played,” said Robbins. “We probably played better in some phases tonight then we did last week. We still have a lot of stuff to work on and the kids know that. They played so hard and I am proud of that.”
Chase Walters, who caught two touchdown passes, said the whole team has stepped up this year.
“Our guys have really stepped up this year; we had a lot of shoes to fill from last year,” said Walters. “We had to step up, we don’t have the big numbers, big players; we have got to play hard on every play.”
The game started off looking like it would be a shootout with both teams scoring on their opening drives in the first three minutes of the game. St. Clair scored first on a 52-yard run by Shane Stanfill with Salem answering on an 87-yard run by Kaden Coffman to tie the score 7-7.
Robbins was happy with the adjustments his kids made to what the Tigers were doing.
“They did a couple of things early and it was almost like we had to catch-up,” said Robbins. “We weren’t getting our jobs done but kudos to our kids for adjusting and making good adjustment, then not worrying about that play and playing the next play.”
After the adjustments it was all Bulldogs, scoring the next four touchdowns to lead 31-7 at half. St. Clair scores came on runs of 18 yards by Landen Roberts and four yards by Lance McCoy. The final two scores came on passes from Wes Hinson to Walters for touchdowns of 21 and 34 yards.
Robbins said Hinson is showing more and more leadership.
“He is getting more comfortable back there,” said Robbins. “He has taken the bull by the horns and his leadership continues to grow.”
Walters had praise for his teammate and was happy to get the passing game going.
“It was nice to finally pass, and Wes made some good throws,” said Walters.
Salem took the second-half kickoff and used up six minutes of the quarter scoring on a 15-yard pass from Garrett Connell to Coffman to make it 31-14 Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs used up the remainder of the quarter, scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter on a two yard run by Stanfill. St. Clair’s other score was a five-yard run by Hinson to make the final score 45-14 Bulldogs.
Offensively, the Bulldogs had 342 total rushing yards and 55 passing yards. Leading the rushing was Stanfill with 11 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Next was Roberts with seven carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Dakota Gotsch rushed nine times for 62 yards. McCoy had seven rushes for 52 yards and one touchdown, Mardariries Miles ran eight times for 39 yards. Trent Balderson carried four times for 27 yards; and Hinson had three rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
Hinson was 2-2 passing for 55 yards and two touchdowns, both going to Walters.
Defensively the Bulldogs’ tackling was spread out. McCoy led all with five tackles and one assist, followed by Hinson with three tackles and three assists. Walters and Gabe Martinez each recorded three tackles and one assist, Martinez also had an interception and Walters added a fumble recovery.
With two tackles each were Brady Simpson (two assists), Chason Wilken, Wyatt Strothcamp (one assist), Miles (one assist), Balderson, Roberts (one assist) and Wade Hoffman (one assist).
Rounding out with one tackle each were Cole Venable, Dakota Gotsch (one assist) and Austin Hedge had two assists.
The Bulldogs have used a bruising running game, a pursuing defense, a rotating roster, kids that give everything on every play and have bought into the system to get the job done.
It’s the kind of football we like, the kind we prefer,” said Robbins. “Some people prefer to see the field spread out, we want to play in a phone booth, our kids have bought into that. We are just trying to get better each day.”
Robbins likes the way his players all work hard and they are able to interchange as needed.
“We had some kids in different spots,” said Robbins. “Some kids that maybe didn’t get to play last week but that is a good thing. Like we say when something isn’t working, we pull that piece out and put a new piece in; that’s how the machine rolls.”
Gotsch signaled out one such player in Jon Bigu.
“Our offensive line did a great job,” said Gotsch. “They are great, we had someone who couldn’t play tonight so we had to fill in a spot and Jon did a really good job. We all try to go our hardest every play in the backfield and rotate in to keep us fresh.”
Brady Simpson says it is fun to block for their running backs.
“Every one of them run hard all the time,” said Simpson. “That makes it fun and a lot easier to block for them.”
Defensively the Bulldogs tackles are spread out across the team and the players said coach preaches pursue the football every week.
“A lot of our players like defense better,” said Gotsch. “Everyone just loves pursuing the football and getting hits on the other players.”
“Coach is always telling us to run after the football,” said Simpson.
“He preaches that a lot, everyone to the football,” said Walters. “We all just have the mindset of playing hard football and letting go.”
Robbins says the way the team plays is a reflection of its community.
“That’s like our community, it is a blue collar community,” said Robbins. “These kids come from tough people, they have to work all summer long and still find a way to get into the weight room. They find a way to get done what we ask of them to get done. They show up on Friday night and play their hearts out for their families, for their community, for their school and that is what high school football is all about. We are blessed to have the kids we have that come from this community of blue collar people.”
One fan call it the “Bulldog Way.”
St. Clair will host Pacific on Friday night and Robbins says they have to play well.
“We have got to play really well in all three phases of the game,” said Robbins. “Pacific has a new coach (Paul Day), but he is not new to the conference. They will be ready to play and we have to go back to work to be ready for the game each week.”
Box Score
SA-7-0-7-0
SC-19-12-0-14
First Quarter
SC - Shane Stanfill 46 run (Landen Roberts kick) 9:56
SA - Kaden Coffman 87 run (Bradlee Govser kick) 8:58
SC - Landen Roberts 18 run (kick failed) 4:05
SC - Lance McCoy 4 run (run failed) 0:23
Second Quarter
SC - Chase Walters 21 pass from Wes Hinson (kick failed) 9:14
SC - Walters 34 pass from Hinson (run failed) 0:22
Third Quarter
SA - Coffman18 pass from Garrett Connell (Gover kick) 6:12
Fourth Quarter
SC - Stanfill 2 run (Hinson run good) 11:57
SC - Hinson 5 run (kick no good) 5:22
Statistics
Rushing
St. Clair — Stanfill 11-95-2, Roberts 9-70-1, Gotsch 9-62, McCoy 7-52-1, Miles 8-39, Balderson 4-27, Hinson 3-13-1.
Passing
St. Clair — Hinson 2-2-55-2
Receiving
St. Clair — Walters 2-55-2
Tackles
St. Clair — McCoy-5-1, Hinson-3-3, Walters-3-1, Martinez-3-1, Simpson-2-2, Miles-2-1, Roberts-2-1, Hoffman-2-1, Wilken-2, Balderson-2, Venable-1, Gotsch-1-1, Hedge-0-2.
Salem Statistics not available