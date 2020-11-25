The last three seasons have been a steady progression for St. Clair Bulldogs basketball.
Can the team take another step forward this winter?
Head Coach Tim Isgrig took over the varsity program in 2017-18, leading the Bulldogs to five wins. That total more than doubled the next year to 11 wins.
Last winter, the Bulldogs reached 13-13 and tied for fifth in the Four Rivers Conference with a 3-4 mark.
The Bulldogs will need new faces to step up in order to continue that progress as the team graduates five seniors, including the program’s three leading scorers — Dayton Turner (13.5 points per game), Calvin Henry (13.2) and Justin Hoffman (11).
“As a coaching staff we are really excited about our season,” Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have a great group of kids that are willing to work and compete hard at all times. We are inexperienced but we have a hungry group of kids that are going to be ready to go. We graduated a lot, but the kids are going to be coachable and try to get better every day.”
Of this year’s seniors, Zach Browne, Blaine Downey, Wes Hinson and Chase Walters each saw substantial playing time last season, but Walters is the team’s only returning starter.
Walters was St. Clair’s go-to in the post with an average of 7.7 points and a team high 7.2 rebounds per game.
Walters also led the team in blocks.
Browne moves to forward this season along with Browne and Downey.
Hinson, junior Austin Dunn and sophomores Isaac Nunez, Anthony Broeker and Hayden Johnson fill out the backcourt.
“Last year we started four guards and they all graduated,” Isgrig said. “Austin Dunn, Wes Hinson, Isaac Nunez, Heyden Johnson and Anthony Broeker will all see minutes at our guard positions and we have other sophomores competing for time right now. All the kids are hungry and working hard to try to get an opportunity.”
The team’s assistant coaches are Michael Hinrichs and Dallas Stapp.
The Bulldogs open the season at Newburg Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
St. Clair closes out the month of November and opens December at the Sullivan Tournament.
It will be a bit of a wait for the team’s home opener Dec. 15 against Owensville and the Dutchmen’s new head coach, Cullen VanLeer.